Mayor Pro-Tem Struble presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 P.M. with the following Council members present: Dooley Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Struble, and Stueve.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Struble asked Council for any comments or additions and there were none.
Flaherty stated that the Park Board would like to speak about the Horse Barn at the next Council Meeting.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to enter into closed session at 5:01 p.m. per IA Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation. Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to return to open session at 5:11 p.m. Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Ford to hire Jody Meyer at the wage of $14.25 per hour. Roll Call: Ayes: Pfouts, Struble, Dooley, Ford Nays: Stueve. Motion carried on a 4-1 vote.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Ford to adjourn at 5:11 p.m. Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
/s/Sherman Struble,
Mayor Pro-Tem
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty,
City Clerk
MVTN 2-19-20
