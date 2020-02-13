CITY HALL CONFERENCE ROOM
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2020, 6:00 P.M.
Mayor Pro-Tem Struble presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 P.M. with the following Council members present: Dooley Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Struble, and Stueve. Also present were: Caleb Wohlers
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Struble asked Council for any comments or additions and there were none.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the agenda for the February 3, 2020 meeting with the removal of the possible motion to enter into closed session per IA Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and the possible action from closed session. Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Discussion was held on the FY 20/21 Budget. Flaherty went over numbers by individual department. Council suggested changes to the Park Budget and wanted clarification for the funds requested from the Chamber for the 150th Celebration. No action was taken.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to set the Public Hearing for the FY 20/21 Max Levy at 6 p.m. on February 18, 2020 at the Missouri Valley Public Library. Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Pfouts would like to discuss the possibility of a Spring Clean Up at the February 18, 2020 Council Meeting.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Stueve to adjourn at 8:18 p.m. Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
/s/Sherman Struble,
Mayor Pro-Tem
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty,
City Clerk
MVTN 2-12-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.