Mayor Pro-Tem Struble presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 P.M. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Stueve, and Struble.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
There were no Mayor or Council comments or additions.
6:00 p.m. Public Hearing was held on the FY 20-21 Budget. There were no oral or written objections. Mayor Pro-Tem Struble declared the hearing closed.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the agenda for the April 13, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no inquiries from citizens.
Resolution 20-12 was introduced Adopting the Annual Budget for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no City Clerk comments.
There were no Mayor comments.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to adjourn at 6:02 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
/s/Sherman Struble, Mayor Pro-Tem
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
MVTN 4-22-20
