Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Stueve, and Struble.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
There were no Mayor or Council comments or additions.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to approve the agenda for the March 27, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no inquiries from citizens.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to approve the Emergency Proclamation. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on the Emergency Procedures for Contagious Disease Policy. Flaherty stated that Ahlers & Cooney law firm approved the policy and it included the new federal guidelines for Sick Leave. Council needs to clarify Family Sick time in the policy. Council would like the City to make up the difference between the amount an employee is required to receive for Emergency Sick Leave under federal law and the employee’s current rate of pay, so that the employee on such leave will continue to receive a full paycheck.
Resolution #20-09 was introduced Adopting Emergency Procedures for Contagious Disease Policy. Motion by Ford, seconded by Pfouts. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-10 was introduced Adopting Temporary Electronic Public Meetings. Motion by Stueve, seconded by Struble. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on Dog Licenses. Flaherty stated that licenses are due on or before May 1, 2020. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to extend the deadline on or before July 1, 2020. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to set Public Hearing for FY 20/21 Budget at 6 p.m. on April 13, 2020 via teleconference. Motion carried unanimously.
Flaherty thanked everyone for their patience and understanding. She will have the signage updated for the closures at City Hall and all Departments.
Kelly thanked employees and citizens for their continued prevention of not spreading COVID-19 so Missouri Valley does not have community impact. He encouraged everyone to shop local and support local businesses. Kelly hopes everyone and their families stay healthy. He stated isolation and keeping people separating is best thing possible. He encourages everyone to wash their hands and not to touch their face. He also thanked everyone for their continued support.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to adjourn at 6:17 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
/s/Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
