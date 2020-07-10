Mayor Pro-Tem Struble presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Stueve, and Struble.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
There were no Mayor/Council comments or additions.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the agenda for the June 22, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no inquiries from citizens.
6:01 p.m. Public Hearing was held Regarding the Proposal of Conveyance of City Owned Property Described as Lots Two (2) and Three (3) in Block Fourteen (14), Seaton’s Addition A/K/A Seaton’s Third Addition to Missouri Valley, Harrison County, IA. There were no oral or written comments. Mayor Pro-Tem Struble declared the hearing closed.
Resolution 20-23 was introduced Approving the Execution and Entering into a Purchase Agreement with Tony Miller, Sr., for the Sale and Conveyance of City Owned Property Described as Lots Two (2) and Three (3) in Block Fourteen (14), Seaton’s Addition A/K/A Seaton’s Third Addition to Missouri Valley, Harrison County, IA. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no Mayor comments.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to adjourn at 6:04 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
/s/Sherman Struble, Mayor Pro-Tem
Attest: /s/Vonda Ford, Deputy City Clerk
MVTN 7-1-20
