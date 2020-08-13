AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE PARK ADVISORY BOARD CONCERNING THE ORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD
BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa that:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED: Section 24.02(1) “ORGANIZATION OF THE BOARD” is hereby amended to read as follows:
1. Qualifications. The Board shall consist of seven (7) members appointed by the Mayor with the approval of the Council. All resident trustees of the Board shall be bona fide citizens and residents of the corporate limits of the City. Any nonresident trustee of the Board shall be a bona fide citizen and resident of the unincorporated areas within the boundaries of the Missouri Valley Community School District. Trustees shall be over the age of eighteen (18) years.
SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the Council on the 21st day of July, 2020, and approved this 21st day of July, 2020.
/s/Sherman Struble, Mayor Pro-Tem
ATTEST:
/s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
MVTN 7-29-20
