Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa on the proposed contract documents (plans, specifications, and form of contract) and estimated cost for the WATER TREATMENT PLANT FILTER MEDIA REPLACEMENT in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 26.12, Code of Iowa, at its meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at the Public Library, 402 E. Huron Street, Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Sealed bids for the work comprising of each improvement as stated below must be filed before 6:00 p.m. on February 4, 2020 according to the clock at the Public Library, Missouri Valley, Iowa. Bids received after the deadline for submission of bids as stated herein shall not be considered and shall be returned to the late bidder unopened. Bids may also be mailed or dropped off in person provided they are received by the City Clerk at the office of City Clerk at City Hall, 223 E Erie Street, Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555, prior to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
The work shall consist of the removal of existing filter media and strainer nozzles from treatment plant filters 2 and 3, the furnishing and installation of new filter media and strainer nozzles, the disinfection of the filter cells, and the startup and return of filters 2 and 3 back into full service.
Work on the improvement shall be commenced immediately upon approval of the contract by the Council, and be completed as stated below.
Copies of the contract documents are available from the Issuing Office: A&D Technical Supply Co. Inc., 4320 S 89th Street, Omaha, Nebraska, 68127, (402) 592-4950. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.
Bidding Documents also may be examined at Lincoln Builders Bureau, Master Builders of Iowa, Omaha Builders Exchange; online at A&D Technical Supply Co. Inc. (www.adtechsupply.com); the office of the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa, on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the office of the Engineer, OLMSTED & PERRY CONSULTING ENGINEERS INC., 10730 Pacific Street, Suite 232, Omaha, Nebraska 68114-4700, James Olmsted, PE, jimo@olmstedperry.com.
Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office during the hours indicated above. Bidding Documents are available for download or on compact disc (as portable document format (PDF) files) for a non-refundable charge of $15.00 payable to “A&D Technical Supply Co. Inc.” Alternatively, printed Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office either via in-person pick-up or via mail, upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment for the Bidding Documents. The refundable cost of printed Bidding Documents is $25.00 per set, payable to “OLMSTED & PERRY CONSULTING ENGINEERS INC.”, plus a non-refundable shipping charge. Refundable deposit shall be returned to the Bidder upon 1) receipt of the contract documents in good useable condition and 2) within 14 days after award of the project. Upon Issuing Office’s receipt of payment, printed Bidding Documents will be sent via the prospective Bidder’s delivery method of choice; the shipping charge will depend on the shipping method chosen. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the prospective Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.
By virtue of statutory authority, preference will be given to products and provisions grown and coal produced within the State of Iowa, and to Iowa domestic labor, to the extent lawfully required under Iowa statutes.
Each bidder shall accompany its bid with bid security as defined in Iowa Code Section 26.8, as security that the successful bidder will enter into a contract for the work bid upon and will furnish after the award of contract a corporate surety bond, in a form acceptable to the Jurisdiction, for the faithful performance of the contract, in an amount equal to 100% of the amount of the contract. The bidder’s security shall be in the amount of 5% of the Contractor’s bid amount, and shall be in the form of a cashier’s check or a certified check drawn on an FDIC insured bank in Iowa or on an FDIC insured bank chartered under the laws of the United States; or a certified share draft drawn on a credit union in Iowa or chartered under the laws of the United States; or a bid bond on the form provided in the contract documents with corporate surety satisfactory to the Jurisdiction. The bid shall contain no condition except as provided in the specifications.
Bidder shall not include sales tax in the bid. A sales tax exemption certificate will be available for all material purchased for incorporation in the project, and delivered to the job site in Iowa.
The City of Missouri Valley, Iowa reserves the right to defer acceptance of any bid for a period of sixty (60) calendar days after receipt of bids and no bid may be withdrawn during this period.
Each successful bidder will be required to furnish a corporate surety bond in an amount equal to 100% of its contract price. Said bond shall be issued by a responsible surety approved by City of Missouri Valley, Iowa and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the contract and the terms and conditions therein contained and shall guarantee the prompt payment of all material and labor, and protect and save harmless City of Missouri Valley, Iowa from claims and damages of any kind caused by the operations of the contract and shall also guarantee the maintenance of the improvement caused by failures in materials and construction for a period of two years from and after acceptance of the contract.
Contractor shall substantially complete the project on or before June 1, 2020 and final completion shall be on or before June 15, 2020. Should the contractor fail to complete the work in this timeframe, liquidated damages of $500.00 per calendar day will be assessed for work not completed within the designated contract term.
The City of Missouri Valley, Iowa does hereby reserve the right to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities, and to enter into such contract, or contracts, as it shall deem to be in the best interest of the jurisdiction.
This notice is given by authority of the City of Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Owner: City of
Missouri Valley, Iowa
By: Jodie Flaherty
Title: City Clerk
Date: January 8, 2020
