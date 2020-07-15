Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Missouri Valley offered the meeting via teleconference for the public.
Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, and Struble. Absent: Stueve Also Present: Jim Olmsted and Jake Zimmerer with Olmsted & Perry, John McCurdy and Leslie Wright with SWIPCO.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Kelly asked Council for any comments or additions-Pfouts requested and will be 6a.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to approve the agenda for the June 30, 2020 workshop.
Discussion was held on the Highway 30 By-Pass, future street projects, and updating the outdated comprehensive plan.
Pfouts inquired if the burn ban was on the next agenda and wanted to remind Citizens that the Fireworks Ordinance is in place.
There were no City Clerk comments.
There were no Mayor comments.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to adjourn at 8:07 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
/s/Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
MVTN 7-15-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.