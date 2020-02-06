Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 P.M. with the following Council members present:Dooley, Ford, Pfouts, Struble, and Stueve.Also present:Bob Erixon, Caleb Wohlers, Melba Struble, Chris Kraushaar, Kelsey Peterson, Connie McLaughlin, Tom Elmere, Jeannie Wortman, Milinda Coddington, Linda Coddington, Roger Gunderson, Dennis Collier, Adam Bellis, Kelly Sherer, Chris Jonson, Tracy Stueve, Tina Stueve, Minnie Fisher, Kathy Zaiser, Justin Miller, Tylor Wallis, Amy Ford, Clint Sargent, Curt Field, Steven Johnsen
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
There were no Council comments or additions.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to approve the agenda for the January 21, 2020 meeting.Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to approve the following items on the consent agenda:a)Minutes from 01/07/2020 City Council Meetingb)Claims listc) Clerk’s Financial Reportd)Park Board and PeopleService Reports.Motion carried unanimously.
Kelsey Peterson with Schroer & Associates presented the audit.She went over the City’s financial statement, balances, and their recommendations.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to Approve Task Order No. 1, Authorize Engineer to Design the Filter Media Replacement Project, Authorize the City to Advertise for Bids, and Authorize the Public Hearing and Bid Opening to be held on February 4, 2020.Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to Approve Task Order No. 2, Authorize Engineer to Design the 3rd Street Booster Station Rehab/Reservoir Crack Repair Project, Authorize the City to Advertise for Bids, and Authorize the Public Hearing and Bid Opening to be held on February 18, 2020.Motion carried unanimously.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on projects.Weather permitting, the Ditch Cleaning Project is projected to start next week.FEMA will start working again on the Willow Park Mitigation project.Olmsted stated that there have been multiple water main breaks by the interstate.They have contacted Terracon to complete soil testing and see if something in the soil is causing the pipe to corrode.They are also having the pipe tested to see if there was a defect.
Jeannie Wortmann with the Chamber gave an update on past and future events.SWIPCO is working on the Community Catalyst grant and the pre-application was approved.The Chamber is heading the 150th celebration planning.The first meeting is January 27th at 6 p.m.She would like a Council Member or City staff to attend.The High School Journalism Department is working on an application for HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover.”Wortman and Kelly Sherer are working on a grant for new lighting at the Caboose and Windmill.They inquired if the City would be a fiscal sponsor for the grant.Council was in agreement of being the sponsor.
Lacey Ardery with Harrison County Public Heath stated their annual Health Fair is April 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.They would like to request permission to turn on the power and water early, use the Aquatic Center parking lot, and for the blood bank and Fire and Police Department vehicles to be present during the Fair.Council was in favor of the items requested.
Fire Chief Wohlers gave an updated from the Fire Station Building Committee.The Committee would like to get permission to receive the bond information to show citizens their potential tax increase.Flaherty stated that the City has used the wrap around structure for previous loans.Council would like Flaherty to contact D.A. Davidson and get updated figures.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Ford to hire Mitchell Flaherty, as Part-time Police Officer.Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-02 was introduced Setting Wage-Part-Time Employees.Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve.Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the Candidates for the Fire Department, pending physicals.Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on winter walking shoes.IMWCA has recommended winter walking shoes for City Employees.Deputy Clerk Ford had them quoted and found Winter Walking Shoes having the best price.Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to purchase Winter Walking shoes for City Employees.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.Fire Chief Wohlers inquired about purchasing winter walking shoes for the Fire Department.He will get pricing.
Discussion was held on creating a Driveway Ordinance.Flaherty stated that the City currently does not have any ordinance regulating driveway paving requirements.Council would like Flaherty to see what different sizes of driveways are in town and look at specifications for driveway repairs.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Dooley to Approve the Estimate from Macqueen Equipment Group for the Street Sweeper Repairs in the amount of $1,736.29.Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to approve the Health Insurance Renewal.Roll Call:Ayes:Struble, Stueve, Dooley, PfoutsNays:NoneAbstain:Ford.Motion carried on a 4-0-1 vote.
Discussion was held on the Residential Rental Property Inspection Program Fees.Ford would like to see reinspection fees waived if the property owner completes the repairs within 30 days.Council agreed to try waiving the fees and stated they can change the fees in the future if needed.
Ordinance #553 Was introduced Adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, Regulating and Governing the Conditions and Maintenance of Property, Buildings, and Structures; by Providing the Standards for Supplied Utilities and Facilities and other Physical Things and Conditions Essential to Ensure that Structure are Safe, Sanitary and Fit for Occupation and Use; and the Condemnation of Buildings and Structures unfit for Human Occupancy and Use and the Demolition of such Structures in the City of Missouri Valley; Providing for the Issuance of Permits and Collection of Fee Therefore; Repealing all Other Ordinances or Parts of Ordinances in Conflict Herewith.Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to waive the 2nd and 3rd readings.Roll call:Ayes:Stueve, Pfouts, Struble, DooleyNays:Ford.Motion carried on a 4-1 vote.Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to adopt Ordinance #553.Roll call:Ayes:Pfouts, Struble, Dooley, StueveNays:Ford.Motion carried on a 4-1 vote.
Resolution #20-03 was introduced Establishing Fees for Inspections of Residential Rental Property within the City of Missouri Valley.Motion by Stueve, seconded by Dooley.Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to Authorize Mayor to sign the Contract for Services with Southwest Iowa Planning Council.Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to Authorize Mayor to Sign Letter from PeopleService Acknowledging the Annual Adjustment for Services in Accordance with the Operations and Maintenance Agreement.Motion carried unanimously.
There were no City Clerk comments.
There were no Mayor comments.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to adjourn at 7:12 p.m.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Claims
AFLAC; Insurance 21.60
Amazon; Blue Tooth Trans/Headphones 62.95
Jarvis N Arp; Ottaway Rebuild 3,574.72
Baker & Taylor; Books ..1,415.52
Blair Ace Hardware; Paint Brushes 5.72
Bound Tree Medical; Supplies 549.89
C & H Hauling; Garbage Pickup 200.00
CenturyLink; Telephone ..116.78
Cintas; Uniforms/Supplies ..151.00
Control Services; HVAC Rpr 1,246.98
Dearborn Life; Insurance 71.67
Des Moines Stamp; Stamp ..71.00
Diversified Benefit Serv; Health Reimb/Fees 2,461.99
Ebsco Info Services; Subscription 26.40
Ronald W. Haag; Dumpster Rental/Landfill 347.60
Huff Tire; Tire Rpr 397.00
IA Firefighters Ass’n; Dues403.00
IA Workforce Dev; Unemployment Ins50.22
IAMU; WCISA Dues1,264.02
IPERS; IPERS10,640.64
IRS; Fed/Fica Tax7,280.52
Cole Lange; Services 75.00
Long Lines; Internet Service 84.95
Matheson Tri-Gas; Oxygen Rental 363.71
MidAmerican Energy; Gas & Electric 7,812.81
Municipal Supply; Meters 4,401.83
MV NAPA; Spark Plugs, Oil Dry, Adapter 146.27
MV TIMES; Legal Publications/Subscriptions 233.21
Olmsted & Perry Consul; Engineering 2,222.40
Presto X; Pest Control 122.00
Quick Med Claims; EMS Billing 1,375.66
Schildberg Const; Rock ..1,808.42
Terracon Consultants; Library Soil Investigation 2,090.00
The Office Stop; Name Plates/Stands/Supplies 329.99
Timepayment Corp; Security Monitoring 34.99
Tr, State Of IA; Water Excise Tax/Sales Tax 5,486.00
Twiner-Herald; Subscription ..97.55
US Bank Equip Finance; Xerox Lease 74.00
US Post Office; Water Billing 375.00
Utility Service; Water Tower Maint 30,000.70
Washington Nat’l; Insurance 94.05
Wellmark BCBS; Insurance 24,873.26
ZW USA; Waste Stations ..751.38
Marcy Tierney; Water Deposit Rfd 100.00
Kandi Wrightsman; Water Deposit Rfd 58.45
Payroll; Wages 23,586.15
TOTAL 136,957.00
Fund Summary Expense
General 42,442.59
Steam Train Project 3,755.08
Fire Department 599.52
EMS Department 2,304.25
Road Use 13,753.05
Employee Benefits 24,720.08
Water 43,472.98
Sewer 5,909.45
Total 136,957.00
November Revenue
General 275,435.76
Road 31,132.29
Special Revenue 53,607.51
Debt Service 24,533.81
Water 40,807.68
Sewer 26,080.28
Total 451,597.33
December Revenue
General 154,316.23
Road 22,491.30
Special Revenue 59,017.71
Debt Service 16,977.55
Water 55,593.30
Sewer 32,127.87
Total 340,523.96
/s/Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty,
City Clerk
MVTN 2-5-20
