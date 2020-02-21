Mayor Pro-Tem Struble presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 P.M. with the following Council members present:Dooley, Ford, Pfouts and Stueve.Also present: Caleb Wohlers, Jonathan McDonald, Milinda Coddington, Linda Coddington, Dave Scott, Amy Ford, Steven Johnson, Justin Miller, Zane Harvey, Seth Jimmerson, Tom Chvala, Roger Gunderson, Georgia Johnson, Dennis Collier, Lisa Dozier, Kory Preston, Katie Preston, Chris Myer, Leonard Ratliff, Mary Jo Buckley, Jeannie Wortman, Sally Salter.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Struble asked Council for any comments or additions-Stueve requested and will be 17a.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the agenda for the February 4, 2020 meeting and table items 20 and 21.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
6:02 p.m. Public Hearing on the Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate of Costs for the Water Treatment Plant Filter Media Replacement.There were no written or oral objections.
The bid opening was held for the Water Treatment Plant Filter Media Replacement.Bids were received as follows:Minturn Inc. at $203,850.00 and Dewine Mechanical Inc.at $674,305.00.Stueve inquired on date to be done with Jim Olmstead responding substantially complete by June 1, 2020 with final completion by June 15, 2020.
Olmsted will verify the paperwork and have a recommendation during his Engineer’s Update.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Ford to approve the following items on the consent agenda:a) Minutes from 1/21/2020 City Council Meeting b) Safety Minutes c) Claims list. Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Sally Salter gave an update for the Dog Park.The Board has not heard back from the grant they applied for trees.They would like to add tunnels, jumps and loop holes for the Dog Park.Council had no objection if pay from Dog Park Funds.
Roger Gunderson inquired on bond issues for sewer, streets and water system.He looked at National and Iowa rates for fire stations.He has been asked why farmers in fire district can’t vote on fire station.
Jerry Webber spoke on behalf of the condition of the alley leading to his driveway.Water is draining on his driveway from the amount of rock placed on alley.His driveway is cracking and spider webbing from water freezing and thawing.The drainage was changed due to the rock put on alley.Webber showed Council before pictures of his driveway and alley.
Dave Scott addressed Council on issues on his alley.Scott spoke about former FEMA claims in 2007 and has spoken with many agencies.
Library Director Kocher gave library update.Former Secretary of State Kerry stopped by.The story of Sargent Eddie was told.Lego activities continued.The Blind Date contest is taking place with weekly and grand prizes.
Fire Chief Wohlers gave department update.Fireman’s Ball will be held on February 29, 2020.Three members are going through EMT course.FF1 class will be testing out of that by end of month.One candidate will not be able proceed so they have selected another candidate for approval.
Dennis Collier approached to give update on Citizen’s Committee.He requested city attorney to look into annexation of lot where proposed fire station would be located.There will be an open house at City Hall will be February 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Chris Myer gave the park update.There was nothing new to report.They are working on picnic tables, helped street department with snow removal, and received bids on painting of the pool.Council inquired about items for budget proposal.It was determined that the Street Department has some of these items and they can be shared.The mulching tool is estimated to be $360.00.
Chief Murray distributed police report.The new vehicle should be ready in the 1st part of March.Stueve inquired about mileage of each vehicle and can she get a list showing each of the vehicles.Stueve inquired about the 24 hour notices during snow storms.
Jonathan McDonald gave the water report.Over 130 meters have been changed out since November.An inquiry was made on nonworking curb stops.This will also be addressed going forward.Several citizens have made reports on the water condition.Lines have been flushed and these complaints have been investigated without a known cause.
Jeanie Wortman gave the Chamber update.They had an excellent turnout for the Chili Cook-Off with 17 entries.She thanked Council Member Ford for being a judge and stated he did an excellent job representing himself.The Council should be proud that they have him as a representative for the Council.The Awards Banquet will be March 21, 2020 at the Eagles’ club.There will be awards and nomination forms are available at the Time’s, Rand Center, Chamber office, and the Chamber website.There is also a link found on Chamber website to nominate as well.A grant has been submitted for the lighting of caboose and wind mill.The 150th Celebration had their first meeting and lots of great ideas were presented.The next meeting will be February 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Chamber Office.Everyone is invited and please consider coming.Wortman has confirmed the History on the Move will be coming during summer of 2021 as part of the celebration.
Discussion was held on the Contract for the Water Treatment Plant Filter Media Replacement.Bids were evaluated and Minturn is a good bid and slightly under engineers estimate of $204,800.00.Olmstead would recommend Minturn.Motion by Stueve to accept bid by Minturn INC, seconded by Pfouts.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Motion by Pfouts to accept the bid from Thrasher in the amount of $41,500.00 for Library Foundation Repairs, seconded by Ford.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
The Booster Station Project will be bid on March 3, 2020.Olmstead thanked Jonathan for helping out by meeting people for that project.Midwest Mechanical has started on the ditch digging project.Zoning maps have been updated and will be reviewed by City Clerk and Deputy Clerk.
Carrie Kohl spoke on behalf of CTE (Career and Technical Education) Month Proclamation request.All were in agreement to approve this request.
Carrie Kohl requested family pool pass for PTO Carnival on March 13, 2020.Donations have made it a free event for students.Motion by Ford to approve PTO donation for a Family Pool Pass, seconded by Stueve.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Motion by Ford to approve Harrison County Public Health donation for a Family Pool Pass, seconded by Stueve.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Motion by Stueve to approve Candidate for Fire Department, pending physical, seconded by Pfouts.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Motion by Stueve to Approve the Transfer of Funds from Splash Pad to General, seconded by Pfouts.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
Stueve would like to have 408 East Erie Street addressed as to what can be done on this store.
Motion by Pfouts to Approve the Estimate from InControl Electronics in the of $4,264.84 for the Sound System at the Pool with $1,264.84 from pool general fund and $3000.00 to be taken from the grant that has been received for the Sound System/Diving Board award, seconded by Stueve.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
No Clerk or Mayor Pro-Tem comments.
Chief Murray asked permission to approach and was granted permission.Chief Murray expressed his feelings and gave Council Member Stueve his personal cell number.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to adjourn at 7:06 p.m.Motion carried on a 5-0 vote.
/s/Sherman Struble,
Mayor Pro-Tem
Attest: /s/Vonda Ford,
Deputy Clerk
