Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 P.M. with the following Council members present:Ford, Struble, and Stueve.Absent:Dooley and Pfouts.Also present:Chris Myer, Emil Gearhart, Sally Salter, Mary Jo Buckley, Connie McLaughlin, Leonard Ratliff, Charlie Wisecup, Milinda Codington, Linda Coddington, Steven Johnson, Caleb Wohlers, Jeannie Wortman, Roger Gunderson, Dave Scott, Justin Miller, Seth Jimmeson, Tyler Wallis, Katie Preston, Lisa Dozier, Christine Leusink, Dennis Collier, Jonathan McDonald, Georgia Johnson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
There were no Council comments or additions.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Ford to approve the agenda for the January 7, 2020 meeting.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to approve the following items on the consent agenda:a)Minutes from 12/17/2019 City Council Meetingb)Claims listc)Clerk’s Financial Report October and November 2019d)Liquor License for Mo’s Mini Mart, Caseys.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Roger Gunderson stated that the City should be grateful to the Highway 30 Coalition for their work and support for the Bypass.He is grateful for the scheduled Highway 30 improvements between Logan and Missouri Valley and the sidewalk project.
Christine Leusink with the Siouxland Coalition against Human Trafficking read a proclamation for Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness.
Bruce Kocher, Library Director, gave an update on November and December statistic and upcoming events.
Chief Wohlers, Fire Chief, stated there were 418 calls in calendar year 2019.The Department transported Santa to various locations.Wohlers will be starting to focus on the Fire Station and Firemen’s Ball.There was Ice Rescue training held at the pool.There have been several vehicles that have had mechanical issues.The Ambulances were down for 1 ½ days.There will be 3 candidates on the next agenda for Council approval.Three members are signed up for EMT classes.
Chris Myer, Park Superintendent, stated the Park staff received their CPO licenses and are continuing to work on picnic tables.
Chief Murray, Police Chief, gave an update on the patrol vehicle.He received notice that the vehicle will be done in a couple of weeks.He is currently getting estimates on the vehicle equipment.
Bob Riesland, Street Superintendent, stated the Department took down Christmas lights and replaced bulbs.The street light on North 1st Street was installed.The Department installed no parking signs, the tree pile on Michigan is gone, they are hauling rock for the stock pile, and have been assisting with water main breaks.They have also been going thru their annual equipment checks and working on equipment maintenance.
Jonathan McDonald, PeopleService, stated they have changed out 108 water meters.They have had 3 water main breaks in the last 2 days.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on projects. He is working with Ebmeir Engineering to get formal estimates on the Library Foundation. They are finished with plans and specs for the Water Treatment Plant media.Olmsted would like to go out to bid and have the opening at the February 4th Council Meeting.The Notice of Public Hearing and Bid Letting will be published next week.He is preparing the documents for the Booster Station and would like to have the bid opening on March 17th.Olmsted is still working with FEMA on the Willow Park mitigation.There will be a preconstruction meeting held on Friday for the Lagoon and Ditch Cleanout.The 2019 Street Project will start in the Spring.They are working on determining the areas for the Curb and Guttering for the DOT Sidewalk Project.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Ford to direct Mayor to sign the Agreement for Engineering Services with Olmsted & Perry Consulting Engineers, Inc.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Emil Gearhart with the Park Board gave an update.They recommend terminating the Splash Pad project due to various reasons such as lack of community supports and increasing costs.They would like the money to be given to the Swimming Pool Project Fund and the Council to continue to give an annual donation to the Park Board for updates.They would like to use funds for special projects in the future.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Struble to approve the purchase of two depot stations from Dog Waste Depot.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.The purchase will be paid from the Dog Park funds.
Discussion was held on a proposed special city election for a Fire Station in the amount of $1,500,000.00.Chief Wohlers, Steven Johnson, and Dennis Collier spoke on behalf of the Citizens Committee.The Committee has looked at 6 different options over the last year.They would like to propose the fire station be built at 2213 Highway 30, property currently owned by the City.The Committee is asking for $1,390,398.00 and will continually work to improve the station in the future.The cost of inflation is approximately $7,000.00 per month.Flaherty stated that we have approximately $2.7 million in bonding capacity.The Committee has been firm on the $1.5 million number and that leaves approximately $1 million for street projects.
Resolution #20-01 was introduced calling an Election on the Proposition of Entering into a Loan Agreement and Borrowing Money Thereunder in a Principal Amount not to Exceed $1,500,000 for a Municipal Fire Station.Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to approve Edward Murray as Police Chief.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford to approve Jodie Flaherty as City Clerk.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford to approve Todd Argotsinger as City Attorney.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Ford to approve Sherman Struble as Mayor Pro-Tem.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Discussion was held on the Hiring Committee for the Water Billing Clerk Position.Stueve and Struble would like to be on the committee.
Flaherty stated she was contacted by the County Treasurer.The County has been working with the property owners at 506 E Superior Street.The City has a special assessment of $25.00 on the property for frost plate repair.The County would like the City to consider forgiving the assessment.Council does not want to forgive the assessment.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to table the Health Insurance Renewal.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Ordinance was introduced Amending the Code of Ordinance of the City of Missouri Valley adopting the 2015 Edition of the International Property Maintenance Code, Regulating and Governing the Conditions and Maintenance of Property, Buildings, and Structures; by Providing the Standards for Supplied Utilities and Facilities and other Physical Things and Conditions Essential to Ensure that Structure are Safe, Sanitary and Fit for Occupation and Use; and the Condemnation of Buildings and Structures unfit for Human Occupancy and Use and the Demolition of such Structures in the City of Missouri Valley; Providing for the Issuance of Permits and Collection of Fee Therefore; Repealing all Other Ordinances or Parts of Ordinances in Conflict Herewith.Motion by Stueve, seconded by Struble to adopt the 1st reading.Roll call:Ayes:Stueve, StrubleNayes:Ford.Motion failed.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to table the Resolution Establishing Fees for Inspections of Residential Rental Property within the City of Missouri Valley.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Motion to by Struble, seconded by Stueve to table the Motion to Direct Mayor to sign the Contract for Services with Southwest Iowa Planning Council.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
There were no City Clerk comments.
There were no Mayor comments.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to enter into closed session at 6:57 p.m. per IA Code 21.5(g) to avoid disclosure of specific law enforcement matters, such as current or proposed investigations or inspection or auditing techniques or schedules, which if disclosed would enable law violators to avoid detection and to invite Chief Murray into the session.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Struble to return to open session at 7:16 p.m. with no action taken.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to adjourn at 7:18 p.m.Motion carried on a 3-0 vote.
Claims
Amazon; Vacuum Bags, Computer Device 51.91
Aureon Comm; Web Host 12.99
Avesis; Ins 259.06
Baker & Taylor; Books 249.55
Bill’s Water Condition; Water Cooler 1.88
Bishop Business; Xerox Copies 62.51
Bomgaars Supply; Tape, Bulbs, Fuses, Adapter 54.49
Boruff Plumbing; Replaced Curb Stop- 717 E Erie 2,532.51
Bound Tree Medical; Patient Supplies 150.50
Business Cleaning Sol; Janitorial Service 253.50
Casey’s Business Mstrcrd; Gas 717.61
Centurylink; Telephone 527.96
Cintas; Uniforms/Supplies 272.74
Control Services; Micronet Actuator Rpr 345.00
Counsel; Copier Maint Agreement 148.01
Country Hdwe/Supply; Cutting Tool/Bowl Brush 29.87
Daily Nonpareil; Subscription 361.75
Jordan Dezeeuw; Cell Phone Reimb 70.00
Diamond Vogel; Paint 172.45
Diversified Benefit; Health Reimb 1,035.56
Eco Water Systems; Water, Water Cooler Rental 120.60
Fire Service Trng Bureau; Reg Fee 100.00
Galls; Uniforms 488.56
General Traffic Controls; Traffic Equip Upgrade 7,888.00
Harrison Co Dev Corp; 3rd Qtr 19/20 1,683.00
Harrison Co Landfill; Assessment 5,913.00
Harrison Co Sheriff; Garnishment 752.40
IA Dpt Of Rev; Garnishment 43.75
IA Div Of Labor; Service Boiler Inspection 40.00
IA One Call; Locates 56.00
IMWCA; Work Comp Premium 5,138.00
IPERS IPERS 16,887.53
IRS; Fed/FICA Tax 16,369.12
J P Cooke; Pool/Dog Tags 171.95
Tom Jarosz; Mileage 180.96
Jeff Klein; Chain Link/Bottom Rail 6,235.14
Lawson Products; Glass/Brake Cleaners 168.74
Long Lines; Internet Service 84.95
MacQueen Equipment; Chains/Sprockets 124.93
Mastercard; Shovels, Struts, De-Icer 365.68
Menards; Primer 19.99
MidAmerican Energy; Gas & Electric 36.63
Midwest Mech Ind; Pump Pulled 410.00
Motion Auto & Repair; Belt, Tensioner, Materials 285.80
Mumm Heating & A/C; HVAC Repair 1,065.00
Municipal Supply; Meters/Gaskets/Bolts 6,077.08
Jacob Musfeldt; Gas 38.08
MV Times-News; Legal Pub/Water Billing Clk 625.58
Olmsted & Perry Consult; Engineering 67,025.50
Our Iowa; Subscription 34.98
PeopleService; Contract 19,367.00
Prochaska & Assoc; City Hall & Fire Station 4,148.70
Proquest LP; Ancestry Library 2020 1,438.53
S E Smith & Sons; Picnic Tables-Boards/Bolts 396.66
Sandry Fire Supply; Structural Boot 387.00
Schroer & Associates; Final 1/2 Audit/Annual Rpt 3,500.00
Telrite Corp; Long Distance 68.49
The Office Stop; Laser Cartridges 895.97
Bob Thompson; Reissue Lost Ck 24.61
Tr, State Of IA; State Taxes 5,253.00
Verizon; Cell Phones 522.04
Vetter Equipment; Air Compressor Rpr 677.38
Wex Bank; Gas 266.36
Windstream Corp; Line Chrg 67.23
Witmer Public Safety Grp; Navy Heather Hoods 50.12
Ziegler; Coupling – Backhoe 138.87
Bonnie Hinkel; Water Refund Ck 71.08
Brandon Hotz; Water Refund Ck 39.89
Nicole Plamback; Water Refund Ck 20.46
Sarah Sommer; Water Refund Ck 67.97
Payroll; Wages 52,247.35
Total 235,389.51
Fund Summary Expense
General 91,259.20
Steam Train Project 122.31
Fire Department 3,816.43
EMS Department 1,176.99
Road Use 18,297.38
Employee Benefits 5,661.45
Local Option Tax 7,888.00
2019 Flood 46,350.50
2020 Projects 20,675.00
Water 25,531.42
Sewer 14,610.83
Total 235,389.51
/s/Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest:
/s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
MVTN 1-22-20
