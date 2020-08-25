Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Missouri Valley offered the meeting via teleconference for the public.
Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, and Struble. Absent: Stueve. Also present: Caleb Wohlers, Jay Wheeldon, and Bruce Kocher
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
There were no Council comments or additions.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to approve the agenda for the August 4, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a) Minutes from July 21, 2020 City Council Meetings b) Minutes from July 13, 2020 and July 20, 2020 Board of Adjustments c) Minutes from July 20, 2020 Planning and Zoning d) Claims list. Motion carried unanimously.
Katie Preston, Pool Manager, stated the State inspected the pool and it passed inspection. Katie verbally resigned from the Pool Manager position effective after this season. Kelly stated Council is sorry to see her go and appreciates everything she has done for the pool.
Emily Fitzgibbon with Little Threads stated she is concerned for the local businesses as 8 have been sent code violation letters. She suggests not sending letters and speak to the businesses instead. She complained about the sign permit issues she had with the City and the threatening letter. Fitzgibbon also complained about the homeless people sleeping in her business’ doorway. Kelly went over the timeline of the permit and explained the City tried to contact her several times. He also stated the fine is in place to get the permits filed and is the last resort for the City. Kelly stated that the permit application was not filled out correctly and if it was, the penalty letter would not have been sent.
Leonard Ratliff would like the businesses to have the grass and weeds cleaned up on Main Street. The City will look into this.
Casey Fitzgibbon, husband of Emily Fitzgibbon stated there were no attempts to contact his wife. Kelly went thru the timeline of phone calls, letters being mailed, and emails being sent. Kelly read the verbiage from the Sign Ordinance and confirmed the only fee due was the permit fee.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on projects. The Booster Station/Reservoir Project is still being worked on and should be completed by the middle of August.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Ford to approve Application for Payment No. 4 from Cahoy Pump Service, in the amount of $74,508.92, for the 3rd Street Booster Station/Reservoir. Motion carried unanimously.
Olmsted stated the contractor is still working on the Street Reconstruction Project. There are drainage issues and Olmsted hopes to have the project finalized at the next Council meeting. The Library Foundation Repair Project is complete and did not go over budget. The Archeological study has been submitted to FEMA for their review. FEMA will have a response to the City by September 30th. Olmsted’s office has finished the budget estimates for the proposed street projects and will discuss them at a future meeting. The Planning Stage is complete for the Highway 30 Water Main Replacement and Backwash Lagoon. There is an IDOT/Corps meeting tomorrow. Olmsted is waiting for the final inspection on the Tamarack Project.
Library Director Kocher gave library update. The Library is continuing to add additional hours. The building has incurred a lot of maintenance issues. The Library needs dirt around the foundation. The Board would like to replace the tree that was recently removed and have the City remove the stump.
Chief Wohlers stated COVID has created challenges for the department. They have been to calls where there have been exposure risks but the volunteers are wearing PPE. There will be no “fill the boot” campaign this year. The Wildland Grant is open and Wohlers will apply for it. The Department needs 10 or 11 pairs of boots. The State has put on multiple trainings for the Department. They are interviewing two new applicants. He is getting prices on new gas meters and a copier for the Department. He is in the process of getting bids for the office AC units. He would like to start reevaluating the Fire Station expansion this Fall.
Chris Myer, Park Superintendent, stated the department is working on abatements and taking down trees at the City Park.
Assistant Chief Lange, stated Officer Reynolds is still at the Police Academy. Officer Lieber resigned and has taken a position at the Sheriff’s Department. They are advertising for the position. Lange stated the Department has not received any complaints about the homeless person at Little Threads. Until a homeless person commits a crime, there is little the Police can do. He also stated the camper has been ticketed for having a non-registered vehicle. Lange would like Council to add a time limit on camping at the City Park. Kelly thanked Lange for his assistance on a CPR save.
Jonathan McDonald, PeopleService, ordered 3 boxes of meters. They are working on switching out the final manual meters. He has ordered the parts for the fire hydrant by Longview. They are helping on the Booster Station and updating their software.
Jeannie Wortman with the Chamber stated they have had a great response to Music in the Park and will continue the event thru August. The Chamber will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the Appreciation BBQ and Awards Banquet. The Hospital is giving out face masks and the Chamber is providing the Fire Department with pizza to show their appreciation. Wortman also stated she was in contact with Little Threads in regards to the sign.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Struble to close alley at Loose Moose, 209 East Erie Street, for Customer Appreciation Day on August 15, 2020. Roll Call: Ayes: Ford, Struble, Dooley Nays: Pfouts. Motion carried on a 3-1 vote.
Brent Hoesing asked Council to lend the school 30 picnic tables thru at least October 1st. As part of their back to learning plan, they are going to try to get kids outside as much as possible. He also stated that the tables will be returned in their current condition. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Ford to allow the Missouri Valley Community School to use 30 picnic tables thru October 1st. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to accept the quote form Sandry Fire Supply in the amount of $7,457.25 for a Power Stair Chair. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to Formally Remove Jeffrey Bierbrodt as a Volunteer Fire Department Member. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on the vacated street behind 732 North 5th Street. Council would like to know if the City rocked and maintained the area to the property, if it will cause any drainage issues to the other properties. Flaherty will have the Street Department look at the area.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to approve Hiring of Melvin Jay Wheeldon, Building Inspector. Roll Call: Ayes: Pfouts, Struble, Dooley Nays: Ford. Motion carried on a 3-1 vote.
Resolution #20-27 was introduced Setting Wage-Building Inspector. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble. Roll Call: Pfouts, Struble, Dooley Nays: Ford. Motion carried on a 3-1 vote.
Chris Myer stated he would like to sell the 1990 Ford Ranger Pickup by Sealed Bid. He believes the City is going to put more money in the vehicle than it is worth. Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to Sell 1990 Ford Ranger Pickup by Sealed Bid. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to continue with the current Tenant on the Water Treatment Plant Farm Lease with the condition of no corn. Motion carried unanimously.
There were no City Clerk comments. There were no Mayor comments.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to enter closed session at 7:16 p.m. per IA Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the sale of real estate. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to return to open session at 7:20 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to table the closed session item. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to enter into closed session at 7:21 p.m. per IA Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to return to open session at 7:48 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to forward the employment agreement to the City Attorney for review. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to adjourn at 7:48 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
/s/Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
CLAIMS REPORT
Andy’s Mow Town ; Trimmer 471.89
Aqua-Chem ; Chemicals 1,586.45
Avesis ; Ins 249.32
Baker & Taylor ; Books 31.16
Boruff Plumbing ; Install Ada Toilet 575.45
Cahoy Pump Service ; 3rd Street Booster Station 74,508.92
Centurylink ; Phones 690.18
Chamber Of Commerce ; City Endowment 30,550.00
Cintas ; Uniforms/Supplies 158.66
Country Hdwe and Supply ; Lumber 50.91
CSI ; 4tb External Hd/Wireless Card 1,417.25
Diversified Benefit Serv ; Health Reimbursements 424.82
Feld Fire ; Qtrly Security Monitoring 90.00
Foodland ; Water For Pool Staff 52.20
Galls ; Uniforms 206.18
Gerhold Concrete ; Water Main Brk Replace Road 332.08
Harrison Co Fair Board ; Camping Fees - Fairweek 945.00
Harrison Co Landfill ; Assessment 5,913.00
Huff Tire ; Tires 148.10
IA Dept of Nat’l Resources ; NPDES Permit 210.00
IA One Call ; Locates 41.60
Leach Camper Sales ; Truck Repair 582.79
Long Lines Broadband ; Internet Service 89.23
Martin’s Flag Co ; Flagpole/Solar Light/Shipping 355.91
Mastercard ; Postage,Soap,Office Pkg,Zoom 1,121.87
Matheson Tri-Gas ; Oxygen 70.16
Menards ; Fuel Premix,Duct Tape,Mouse 211.14
Midamerican Energy ; Gas & Electric 654.81
Motion Auto & Repair ; Oil/Filter 56.08
MV Napa ; Refrigerant/Filters 153.94
MV Times ; Legal Publications 252.54
Olmsted & Perry Consult ; Engineering 20,335.71
Peopleservice ; Contract/Chem Maint Over 20,556.00
James Reynolds ; Gasoline 82.89
Telrite Corp ; Long Distance 79.34
The Office Stop ; Folders/Cartridge/Clips 758.74
Thompson’s Welding/Rpr ; Oxygen 47.70
Verizon Wireless ; Phones 523.36
Vetter Equipment ; Hose 53.00
Western IA Tourism Reg ; Membership 150.00
Windstream Corp ; Line Charge 67.23
Wolf Tree Service ; Trees Removed 10,000.00
Diane Bilek ; Deposit Rfd 54.54
Steven Briles ; Deposit Rfd 50.15
Kim Ohl ; Deposit Rfd 37.08
Jesse Render ; Deposit Rfd 72.63
Kerri A. Sekera ; Deposit Rfd 67.59
Ron Trumble ; Deposit Rfd 72.63
Total 175,210.23
FUND SUMMARY EXPENSE
General 45,435.18
Steam Train Project 188.53
Fire Department 436.29
Ems Department 652.95
Road Use 771.33
Employee Benefits 429.16
Local Option Tax 10,000.00
2019 Flood 7,769.34
2020 Projects 76,849.81
2021 Projects 10,225.48
Water 11,466.31
Sewer 10,985.85
Total 175,210.23
JULY REVENUE
General 113,225.73
Road 47,714.88
Special Revenue 20,302.33
2019 Flood 28,677.53
Debt Service 1,657.65
Water 46,698.33
Sewer 35,062.94
Total 293,339.39
MVTN 8-19-20
