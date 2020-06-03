Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Stueve, and Struble.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Kelly asked Council for any comments or additions. There were no comments or additions.
6:00 P.M. Public Hearing was held on Budget Amendment #2 for FY 19/20. There were no oral or written objections. Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to close the public hearing. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to approve the agenda for the May 19, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a) Minutes from 05/05/2020 City Council Meeting b) Claims list c) Clerk’s Financial Report April 2020 d) Approve Mayor’s appointment of Kathy Thomas to the Zoning Board of Adjustments, term expiring June 2025. Motion carried unanimously.
Sally Salter with the Park Board stated that they received a $1500.00 Trees Forever grant for the Dog Park. The wrong section of concrete was poured on the basketball hoop poles. Salter would like Council to hold the invoice until it is corrected. Salter stated the Park Board received 50 trees from the Lions Club. CJ Futures are growing them until the trees are plantable. Stueve stated the carvings at the Dog Park look great.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to pull the B & R Concrete invoice. Motion carried unanimously.
Kevin Marshall would like Council to open City playgrounds. He stated the Governor’s Proclamation is only a recommendation. Mayor Kelly stated that the City is following the Governor’s recommendations. Marshall inquired if the cemetery would be opened for Memorial Day and if children were restricted from the Library. Kelly stated the cemetery is open and children are allowed in the Library.
Micole Awful would like Council to allow her to have chickens within City limits. She is a terminal cancer patient and is limited on food and cannot go into the public. Struble stated there are eggs at the Food Pantry and he would get her what she needs.
Ford inquired how long the Governor’s Proclamation is in effect. Flaherty stated until May 27th.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on projects. The Water Treatment Plant Filter Media project is complete and will be closed out at the next Council Meeting.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to approve Pay Application No. 2 for Minturn Inc., in the amount of $107,573.06. Motion carried unanimously.
Olmsted stated the Booster Station/Reservoir Project is ongoing.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pouts to approve Pay Application No. 1 for Cahoy Pump Service, in the amount of $46,075.00. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble to approve Change Order No. 1 for Precision Concrete Services in the amount of $11,151.00. Motion carried unanimously.
Olmsted stated that the Street Reconstruction project will be finished in 1 to 2 weeks due to the weather. Precision Concrete has been hired to do the work on Tamarack Lane. The Library Foundation repairs will start the 1st or 2nd week in June. The alley will need to be closed. The City Attorney is working on an agreement for Midstates Bank for the Tamarack repairs. The project is unbudgeted and will not be schedule to be funded until after July 1st. The Levee Project will require the City to move the backwash lagoon to the east. The costs will be approximately $150,000 to $175,000 and will go towards the City’s contribution to the project. The waterline on Highway 30 has had multiple breaks this year. The price to fix the lines with PVC will cost $265,000 to $310,000. The City can utilize the current under casings and this should not interrupt service to the businesses. Olmsted stated he is still working on the Willow Park project.
Resolution #20-14 was introduced Resolution Setting Wages of Seasonal Employees. Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-15 was introduced Motion to approve Resolution Amending Budget for FY 18/19. Motion by Stueve, seconded by Struble. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-16 was introduced Resolution Approving the Transfer of Funds from Splash Pad to General. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-17 was introduced Resolution Approving the Transfer of Funds from Various Accounts to Debt Service. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve. Motion carried unanimously.
Flaherty stated the diving board will not be delivered until May 29th and will not be installed until the week after. This will push back opening day. Pfouts asked if the City would be prorating pool passes and Flaherty said not at this time. The City can reevaluate after the Governor makes recommendations for the pool opening. The first meeting for the Safety Coordinator position is on Thursday. Flaherty asked Council if they would like her and Olmsted to do research on replacing the Street Lights during the Sidewalk Project. Council stated yes.
Mayor Kelly thanked citizens for continuing to practice hygiene and social distancing. He also encouraged citizens to support local businesses.
Struble stated he would like to have something posted on Facebook, the City website, and the Chambers sign for cleaning up the cemetery after Memorial Day. Flaherty will see if the Scouts would be able to pick up flowers after Memorial Day and stack them by the roads for City Staff to pick up.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to enter into closed session at 6:48 p.m. per IA Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the sale of real estate. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to return to open session at 6:51 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to sell the property at 1003 Granite Street. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to contact the City Attorney to draw up the Resolution for Public Hearing. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Ford, seconded by Struble to adjourn at 6:53 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
CLAIMS REPORT
Aflac; Ins 21.6
Baker & Taylor; Books 879.85
Blair Ace Hardware; Grease Faucet/Valv 7.47
Curtis Bonham; Cemetery Contract 3,075.00
Bound Tree Medical; Patient Supplies 771.24
C & H Hauling; Garbage Pickup 200.00
Cahoy Pump Service; 3rd Street Booster Station 46,075.00
Cintas; Uniforms/Supplies 151.00
CJ Futures; Mulch,Broadleaf Spray 6,575.74
Counsel; Copier Maint Agreement 98.21
Country HDWE and Supply; Halogen Bulb/Bushings 101.70
CSI; Emails 215.20
Dearborn Life Ins; Ins 76.25
Diversified Benefit Serv; Health Reimb 100.73
Eco Water Systems; Water,Water Cooler Rental 104.00
Forestry Suppliers; Pick/Shovel 106.75
GIS Workshop; SW & Prof Services 2,896.25
Galls; Uniforms 84.53
Harrison Co Eng; Reimb Class D Rock 2,904.41
Heartland Coop; Durango 239.00
Hydro Plumbing; Vac Truck - Main St 10,062.50
IPERS; IPERS 9,937.50
IRS; FED/FICA Tax 7,109.11
John Deere Financial; Mower Parts/Anti Freeze 84.80
Logan Contractors Supply; On/Off Switch, Fuel Bowl 17.94
Matheson Tri-Gas; Oxygen 381.55
MidAmerican Energy; Gas & Electric 7,412.12
Midwest Laboratories; Lagoon Discharge/Supplies 120.15
Midwest Mechanical Ind; RPR Grinder PMP/Control PNL 2,060.18
Minturn; Filter Media Replace 107,573.06
Jacob Musfeldt; Cell Phone Reimb 120.00
Jacob Musfeldt Yard Service; Landscaping Service 1,500.00
MV Times News; Summer Pool Season Jobs 56.00
Olmsted & Perry Consult; Engineering 11,628.16
Presto X; Pest Control 122.00
Quick Med Claims; Ems Billing 1,089.11
Quill; TP 67.99
Sandry Fire Supply; Adapter 30.00
Schildberg Const; Rock - Stock 1,001.75
Taylor Oil; Gas 165.48
The Office Stop; Towels, Cartridge Tape 112.78
Timepayment Corp; Security Monitoring 34.99
TR, State of IA; Water Excise Tax 5,156.00
US Bank Equip Finance; Xerox Lease 74.00
US Post Office; Water Billing 375.00
Washington Nat’l; Ins 94.05
Wellmark BCBS of IA; Ins 26,149.70
Wex Bank; Gas, Diesel, Weight Scale 333.91
Witmer Public Safety Grp; Harness/Rope/Rescue Rack 168.56
Ziegler; Glass Door - Caterpillar 322.49
Payroll; Wages 23,346.66
Total 281,391.47
FUND SUMMARY EXPENSE
GENERAL 45,685.99
STEAM TRAIN PROJECT 71.11
FIRE DEPARTMENT 641.04
EMS DEPARTMENT 2,294.97
ROAD USE 15,632.80
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS 21,987.57
2019 FLOOD 1,140.00
2020 PROJECTS 162,733.92
WATER 11,460.02
SEWER 19,744.05
TOTAL 281,391.47
/s/Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest:
/s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
MVTN 6-3-20
