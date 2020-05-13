Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Stueve, and Struble.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Kelly asked Council for any comments or additions-Pfouts requested and will be 11a.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to approve the agenda for the April 21, 2020 meeting. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a) Minutes from 4/7/2020 City Council Meeting and 0/13/2020 Special Council Meeting b) Claims list c) Clerk’s Financial Report March 2020. Motion carried unanimously.
Sally Salter stated the Park Board received $1,000.00 grant from MidAmerican for trees in the Dog Park. The Board would like to put up signage in the Dog Park. Tim Cooper will help install the basketball hoops, tunnels, and horseshoe pits.
Jeannie Wortmann with the Chamber thanked the community for following the COVID-19 restrictions. The Chamber is posting restrictions on their Facebook page. Encouraged residents to try the new testing program created by the governor on testiowa.com. Chamber Awards Banquet has been moved to October 3rd, the 150th Planning Meeting has been postponed, Music in the Park may be cancelled this Summer, Candidate Forum may need to be cancelled. She encouraged everyone to shop local and support Missouri Valley businesses. Several businesses in town received grants or have applied for grants. The Chamber is the process of developing a new website.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on projects. The Street Reconstruction project is making progress. The asphalt contractor will be in town next week. Work continues on the Water Treatment Plant. Cell #2 is ready for nozzles and cell #3 is being pumped out. The Ditches are nearly complete and the lagoons will be finished later this summer. Olmsted and Flaherty are still working with FEMA on the Willow Park project. Olmsted is waiting on a schedule for the Library.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to set Public Hearing for 5/19/2020 at 6 p.m. for FY 19/20 Budget Amendment. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to set Public Hearing on 05/05/2020 at 6 p.m. for Ordinance Amending the City of Missouri Valley Zoning Ordinance, Sections 2.3 and 3.72 Permitted Accessory Uses and Adding a Definition to Section 2.3. Motion carried unanimously.
Pfouts inquired about when the pool is going to open. Flaherty stated the diving board project is on track and the pool is scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.
There were no City Clerk comments.
Kelly thanked everyone for social distancing, hopes everyone stays health, the City can continue to flatten the curve, and everything gets back to normal. Kelly inquired about if customers can pay one amount for multiple accounts. Flaherty will check into it.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to enter into closed session at 6:18 p.m. per IA Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the sale of real estate. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to return to open session at 6:29 p.m. with no action taken. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Struble, seconded by Pfouts to adjourn at 6:30 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
/s/Shawn Kelly, Mayor
Attest: /s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
CLAIMS
AFLAC; Ins 21.60
Baker & Taylor; Books 590.62
Blair Ace Hardware; Staples/Battery/Wtr Shut Off 63.88
Bound Tree Medical; Patient Supplies 131.90
Casey’s; Gas 355.54
Chi Health Clinic; Drug Screen 37.00
Cintas; Uniforms/Supplies 151.00
Counsel; Copier Maint Agreement108.56
Country Hdwe & Supply; Sealant/Water Shutoff Rpr 66.97
Csg Forte Payments; Cc & Cables 345.47
Csi; It Support 145.00
Dearborn Life; Ins 76.25
Diamond Vogel; Paint 104.37
Diversified Benefit Serv; Health Reimb 2,091.71
Echo Group; Safety Glasses 202.28
Eco Water Systems; Water 32.80
Grainger; Resp
Cartridges 371.41
Heartland Coop; Lp 288.26
Horizon Equipment; Throttle Rpr 65.79
Ia Assoc Of Municipal Util; Dues 1,264.02
Ia Div Of Labor-Elevator; Inspection 175.00
Ia Dpt Of Transportation; Paint 265.26
Ia Workforce Dev; Unemployment Ins 181.01
Ipers; Ipers 9,779.26
Irs; Fed/Fica Tax 6,951.85
Tom Jarosz; Mileage 151.80
John Deere Financial; Grass Mulch Attachment 331.70
Lee Lange; Meals 33.72
Lawson Products; Stripe Paint 108.51
Long Lines; Internet Service 89.35
Matheson Tri-Gas; Oxygen 745.36
Ryan Mclaughlin; Water Main Rpr 525.00
Memorial Comm Hospital; Physicals 545.00
Midamerican Energy; Gas & Electric 8,822.50
Midwest Laboratories; Lagoon Discharge/Supplies 63.09
Midwest Mechanical Ind; Ditch Cleanout/Lagoon Improve 102,237.48
Minturn; Filter Media Replacement 98,106.69
Municipal Supply; Meter/Flange Kit 1,700.00
Mv Times; Legal Publications 304.92
Presto X; Pest Control 122.00
Quick Med Claims; Ems Billing 1,920.96
James Reynolds; Gas 24.17
Sandry Fire Supply; Hose Reel/Rollers 2,584.75
Scantron Corp; Annual Agreement 6,193.00
Sensus Usa; Software Support 1,715.95
Taylor Oil; Gas & Oil 51.02
The Office Stop; Tp 96.99
The Print Laboratory; Uniforms 384.64
Timepayment Corp; Security Monitoring 34.99
Tr, State Of Ia; Water Excise Tax 4,756.00
Us Bank Equip; Xerox Lease 74.00
Us Post Office; Water Billing 375.00
Washington Nat’l; Ins 94.05
Wellmark Bcbs; Ins 26,512.85
Wex Bank; Gas/Diesel 344.90
Ziegler; Skidloader Rpr 217.36
Payroll; Wages 22,739.19
Total 305,873.75
FUND SUMMARY EXPENSE
General39,308.40
Steam Train Project220.66
Fire Department3,270.97
Ems Department3,692.68
Road Use11,805.48
Employee Benefits24,428.66
2019 Flood102,237.48
Water15,097.40
Sewer7,705.33
2020 Projects98,106.69
TOTAL305,873.75
