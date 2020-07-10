Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Missouri Valley offered the meeting via teleconference for the public.
Mayor Kelly presided over the meeting and called it to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following Council members present: Dooley, Sr., Ford, Pfouts, Stueve, and Struble.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Kelly asked Council for any comments or additions-Stueve requested and will be 21a. Kelly stated that the corrected name for the appointment on the Park Advisory Board is Trisha LaMaire.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the agenda for the June 16, 2020 meeting with the name correction for the appointment on the Park Advisory Board is Trisha LaMaire. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to approve the following items on the consent agenda: a) Minutes from 06/02/2020 City Council Meeting b) Claims list c) Clerk financial Report d) Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permits for Family Dollar, Taylor Quik Pik, and Mo’s Mini Mart e) Approve Mayors appointment of Jan Chvala, Ashley West Joons, and Phyllis Henrich to the Library Board, term expiring 07/2026 f) Approve Mayors appointment of Trisha Grace term expiring 10/2024 and Brandon Keller, term expiring 10/2022 to the Park Advisory Board to replace Kip Murphy and Emil Gearhart. Motion carried unanimously.
Katie Preston, Pool Manager, stated the pool opened on Monday. They are cleaning and following state guidelines. They have filled their swimming lesson classes and booking pool parties. Preston stated the diving board is scheduled to arrive tomorrow. Flaherty stated that when the diving board is installed, there will be a planned shut down due to liability issues. Preston has been working with Clint Sargent, Crossroads, to create a sensory hour at the pool. Clients can buy either daily admission or passes. There would be one to two lifeguards on duty to accommodate the clients. Crossroads would like Council to approve a family pass for their staff while their clients are at the pool. Council is in favor of this and Flaherty will put the item on the next agenda for formal approval. Preston is having issues with cell phones at the pool. She said that there was an individual outside the facility taking pictures. Kelly advised Preston to contact the Police Department if she believes it is a safety issue. Dooley commented that he believes the photos were being taken due to the lack of staff enforcing social distancing.
Bob Awful stated the topic he wanted to discuss is the Animal Protection and Control Ordinance and asked Council if they had any questions for him. He also thanked Katie for her work with the pool.
Jim Olmsted gave an update on projects. The Street Reconstruction Project is in the final stage and they are working on a punch list. He will be scheduling a walk thru with City employees. There has been a change order for the work done on 4th & Michigan Street. More panels needed replaced. The contractor will also be doing more work to improve the drainage on several of the streets. Work is on-going at the 3rd Street Booster Station. Piping and valves are ready to install. One pump has been repaired and one needs repaired. The foundation repairs at the Library is scheduled to start on July 6th. The City will need to block off the alley. The Library will remain open during the repairs. The Lagoon/Ditch Project will finish this week. The project will be finalized and closed in July.
Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to proceed with the planning stage on the Backwash Lagoon and Highway 30 West Water Main Replacement. Motion carried unanimously.
Olmsted received a proposal from Rolling Hills Consulting Services in the amount of $5,500.00 for the archeological study for Willow Park. Motion by Stueve, seconded by Ford to accept the proposal. Motion carried unanimously.
Dooley stated that there are issues with the Street Reconstruction Project. When the contractor was working on 4th & Michigan, they found undermining issues on 3rd & Michigan. Nothing was repaired and he believes this is going to create further issues.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Ford to Allow the Missouri Valley Community School District to purchase a Family Pool Pass to include all staff in Wrap Around Program. Roll call: Ayes: Pfouts, Ford, Stueve, Dooley Nayes: Struble. Motion carried on a 4-1 vote.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to extend the Dog License’s deadline on or before August 1, 2020. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to table the Oversize Load Permit for Midwest Mechanical. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on the Ordinance Amending the Park Advisory Board. Flaherty spoke with the Attorney and he wanted Council to be aware that citizens can get upset when people outside City limits are making decisions with tax payer dollars. He also suggests having five members reside within City limits and two within the school district.
An Ordinance was Introduced Amending the Park Advisory Concerning the Organization of the Board. Motion by Stueve, seconded by Pfouts to adopt the 1st reading with the addition of five members residing within City limits and two members residing within the school district. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on the Animal Protection and Control Ordinance and allowing chickens within City limits. Council believes if they let one person then more residents will want chickens. They believe that with the different lots sizes this will cause an issue. They also think this will cause issues with citizens wanting different type of livestock within City limits. Motion by Struble, seconded by Stueve to not change the ordinance at this time. Roll call: Ayes: Struble, Stueve, Dooley, Ford Nayes: None Abstain: Pfouts. Motion carried on a 4-0-1 vote.
Discussion was held on the low bid received on the Horse Barn. Council would like to know the cost of the painting, caulking, etc that was not listed in the quote. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to obtain a new bid to include the entire project. Motion carried unanimously.
Flaherty stated that the City will be reimbursed by FEMA for the Fire Department’s volunteer hours. Flaherty would like Council to give the money to the Fire Department. Council would like to know what the Fire Department will purchase with the funds. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to allocate the FEMA funds for the volunteer hours to the Fire Department. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble for Mayor to sign Joint Participation Agreement with SWIPCO for FY 20/21. Motion carried unanimously.
Discussion was held on the Contagious Disease Policy. Flaherty would like to have staff to resume normal working schedules on June 22nd. Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, she would like to remain closed to the public and reevaluate the closure at the next Council meeting. Resolution #20-19 was introduced to Adopting the Resolution Amended Emergency Procedures for Contagious Disease Policy. Motion by Stueve, seconded by Ford. Roll Call: Ayes: Stueve, Ford, Pfouts, Struble Nayes: Dooley. Motion carried on a 4-1 vote.
Resolution #20-20 was introduced Approving the Transfer of Funds from Emergency to General. Motion by Struble, seconded by Ford. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-21 was introduced Approving the Transfer of Funds from LOST to Capital Projects. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Struble. Motion carried unanimously.
Resolution #20-22 was introduced Setting Wages of City Employees for Fiscal Year 2020. Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve. Motion carried unanimously.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to Authorize City Clerk to pay bills thru June 30, 2019. Motion carried unanimously.
Stueve inquired about how often Main Street is swept. She is seeing repairs to the sweeper and wondered if it would help if the number of times is reduced. Stueve stated there are branches down at the cemetery and the stones on the west side have not been weed whipped.
Pfouts would like the Burn Ban on the next agenda.
Flaherty thanked the Scouts for their help and hard work at the cemetery. She asked Council if June 30th would work for the goal setting workshop and they are fine with the date. The flagpole at the caboose needs replaced. Council stated if it is under $500.00, to purchase and install it. The diving board is scheduled to be delivered tomorrow and installed on Thursday. The Building Inspector quit on Monday. Flaherty will advertise the position and recommends SWIPCO preform the inspections in the interim.
Kelly thanked the Police Department for their day to day actions and how the public perceives them. They did an excellent job when the building collapsed and securing the scene of a recent accident. Kelly also asked if the City was going to put up flags. Flaherty stated she spoke with the Park Department and they were going to contact Roger Gunderson. He also thanked Council for meeting in person.
Motion by Pfouts, seconded by Stueve to adjourn at 7:37 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.
CLAIMS REPORT
Aflac; Ins 32.40
Ahlers & Cooney P.C.; Legal Fees 240.00
Andy’s Mow Town; Chains For Saw 145.94
Aqua-Chem0; Orings 37.60
Asphalt & Concrete Mtrls; Cold Mix 710.18
Axon Enterprises; Tasers 1,960.00
Bade Enterprises; Ammo 61.75
Baker & Taylor; Books 621.35
Bill’s Water Conditioning; Replacement Parts 28.69
Bishop Business; Xerox Copies 5.06
Blair Ace Hardware; Edge Spreader, Bleach 195.75
Curtis Bonham; Cemetery Contract 3,075.00
Boruff Plumbing; Clay Valve 128.36
Business Cleaning Solutions; Janitorial Service 253.50
C & H Hauling; Garbage Pickup 200.00
Cahoy Pump Service; 3rd Street Booster Station 28,975.00
Centurylink; Telephone 652.11
Cintas; Uniforms/Supplies 158.66
Counsel; Copier Maint Agreement 108.56
Shannon Cronin; Repurchase Cemetery Lot 50.00
CSI; Emails 64.00
Dearborn Life Ins; Ins 76.25
Diversified Benefit Services; Health Reimb 481.67
Eco Water Systems; Water Cooler Rental, Water 63.00
Galls; Uniforms 139.36
Great Western Bank; Rfd Splash Pad Donation 575.00
Harrison Co Engineer; Reimb Misc/Rock 3,766.87
Harrison Co Landfill; Assessment 5,921.00
Heartland Coop; Fuel 1,003.22
Huff Tire; Loader Repair 1,739.50
IPERS; IPERS 9,974.90
IRS; FED/FICA Tax 10,256.63
Tom Jarosz; Mileage 297.85
Long Lines Broadband; Internet Service 89.23
Lyle Mcintosh; Rfd Splash Pad Donation 400.00
Tom & Linda Mcintosh; Rfd Splash Pad Donation 500.00
Ryan Mclaughlin; Rfd Splash Pad Donation 150.00
Midamerican Energy; Gas & Electric 7,304.10
Midwest Laboratories; Lagoon Discharge/Supplies 102.06
Motion Auto & Repair; Belts 66.99
Mumm Heating & A/C; Cleaned/Service Pool 1,305.00
MV Napa; Towels,Battery,Sanitizer 313.27
MV Times News; Legal Publications 127.91
Olmsted & Perry Consulting; Engineering 13,290.34
Pitney Bowes; Postage Meter Lease 167.70
Presto X; Pest Control 122.00
Quill; Towels,Soap,Towel Disp 430.87
Salvo Deren Schenck Swain; Legal Fees 560.00
Swi Windows; Plexi Glass-City Clrk’s Office 387.15
Taylor Oil; Gas & Oil 270.27
The Office Stop; Disinfecting Wipes 25.96
Timepayment Corp; Security Monitoring 34.99
Town&Country Sales&Service; Flags 421.40
Tr, State of IA; Water Excise Tax 5,853.00
Us Bank Equipment Finance; Xerox Lease 74.00
Us Post Office; Water Billing 375.00
Utility Equipment Co; Water Salesman Repair 865.00
Washington National; Ins 94.05
Wellmark BCBS of IA; Ins 26,149.70
Wex Bank; Gas/Diesel 391.97
Windstream Corp; Line Charge 56.94
Payroll; Wages 33,225.50
Total 165,153.56
FUND SUMMARY EXPENSE
General 63,922.14
Steam Train Project 115.53
Fire Department 1,660.91
EMS Department 826.48
Road Use 18,519.07
Employee Benefits 22,368.51
2019 Flood 760.00
2020 Projects 39,403.89
Water 11,141.71
Sewer 6,435.32
Total 165,153.56
/s/Sherman Struble, Mayor Pro-Tem
Attest:
/s/Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk
MVTN 7-01-20
