The City of Fort Calhoun suspended all unofficial city functions at the city office and library until further notice as a precautionary measure related to COVID-19.
"This includes the library, it's going to be closed," Mayor Mitch Robinson said during a city council meeting Monday.
Park board meetings and enhancement committee meetings will not take place. Planning commission meetings will only take place if there is a necessary agenda item.
Robinson said the city office will remain open at the present time.
"Depending on how things go, that could change because we got, we're working on giving some of our gals the ability to remote access into our programs and stuff so that if need be they can work from home," he said.
He also said that the city would consider video conferencing for city council meetings, which are still planned on being held.
On Tuesday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order to permit state and local government boards and public bodies to meet by video conference, teleconference or other electronic means through May 31.
The meetings must be available to members of the public, including media, so people can participate, the order stated. The order does not waive the requirement of advanced public notice and agenda requirements.
The order was issued after the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance Monday, suggesting limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.
Robinson said city parks and ball fields will remain open.
"Parents will have to make their decision on if they're kids go to the parks," he said. "The leagues can make decisions if they're going to host games or not."
The city's actions do not affect businesses.
"I'm not the person to say, 'Hey Rustic, you got to close,'" Robinson said.
