A new $15 million water treatment plant intake project will get a big boost after the City of Blair received a $6 million grant from Nebraska's Water Sustainability Fund.
Representatives from Olsson who submitted the grant application on behalf of the city announced the award Tuesday during the Blair City Council's regular meeting.
“It brings us such joy to be able to see a project like this come to fruition,” Karen Griffin said.
Griffin said a typical award in the large category is $2 million, making Blair one of the top 3 awards for the state.
“One of the commissioners mentioned to me that they were very impressed by the money that Cargill is providing for this project,” she said. “That was one of the many reasons it was funded.”
The city supplies 1 to 4 million gallons of water per day to its 8,000 residential and rural water customers, 10 to 15 million gallons per day to the Cargill biocampus and about 2 million gallons per day to other commercial and industrial customers.
The exact amount Cargill will pay for the project has not yet been set, according to Blair Public Works Director Al Schoemaker. However, Cargill pays the city more than $500,000 per month for water.
At the council's Dec. 10 meeting, Schoemaker said the new water intake will serve multiple purposes. It will be needed as the city's water plant expands.
The intake will also serve as a backup to the city's current water intake to provide water to the existing plant in a severe drought situation, where the water river flows would be too low.
The current intake would leave Blair “high and dry,” Schoemaker said.
During that same meeting, the council approved $325,000 for an engineering agreement with Burns and McDonnell for the final design of the project.
Once the final design is complete, the project will be ready for bid. Schoemaker said the goal is to begin construction in 2021.
The State of Nebraska has committed to providing State Revolving Loan Funding for the $15 million with 15 percent loan forgiveness.
However, Schoemaker said the grant equivocates to $600,000 in debt payments that the city doesn't have to make for 20 years.
“This is a huge help for the community to make it happen,” he said.
