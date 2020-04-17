As it continues to see an increase need due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington County Food Pantry will get another boost — this one from the City of Blair.
On Tuesday, the Blair City Council unanimously approved a $5,000 grant for the food pantry, matching the grant given by the Blair Area Community Foundation earlier this month. The grant will be provided through Keno funds.
Visits to the pantry were up 20 percent during March and the pantry provided food for more than 400 individuals, which equates to 8,560 meals. The food pantry can feed a family of four for a week for $20.
