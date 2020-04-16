The Blair City Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic during its regular meeting via videoconferencing Tuesday night.
The council's approval concurred with the declaration made by Mayor Rich Hansen.
“Although we've had excellent response from the citizens adhering to the governor's (directed health measures) for the public health and the safety of the community and the area around, we need to consider this resolution declaring the emergency in case we would be in a position where we would need to access emergency funds and to be able to help in case of an emergency to access protective gear for fire and rescue and the police department and other city departments,” City Administrator Rod Storm said.
The resolution also will allow the city to be eligible for any potential state or federal funding that would be available.
