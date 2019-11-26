Project to use TIF funding
The Fort Calhoun City Council approved an amendment to add the construction of Northern Lights Wedding and Reception Venue to the city's general redevelopment plan during its Nov. 18 meeting.
The 7,000 square foot reception venue, being developed by Northern Hills Ventures, will be located on a 1.8 acre lot at 310 N. 14th St. just south of the post office. The project will use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help offset some of the $850,000 estimated construction cost.
"The comprehensive plan identifies a community building and event space as a recreational need for the city, and it identifies this area as a primary target for commercial growth," said Andrew Willis, TIF legal council for the city. "It looks like a very good plan. It hits all the points we need to hit (for TIF)."
TIF is a financial tool used by cities and governments to spur economic development in areas that are blighted — in Northern Lights case this refers to the lot being uninhabited for some time — or that might not see development otherwise.
The lot the venue will sit on is empty aside from a single home on the corner. The home, once owned by Virginia and Charles Barry, has been unoccupied since the couple passed away in the early 2000s.
"It's a vacant lot, so it's not living up to its highest and best use," Michael Sands, attorney for Northern Hills Ventures, told council members. "I think that alone offsets the deferral of that incremental tax because without the construction there, you'd never see that increase."
TIF takes into account a property's current value, and the taxes entities like cities and school districts gain from that value, as well as its future expected value, and the expected increase in taxes due to development. For example, if a property had a base value of $1,000 and with improvements, the value increased to $100,000, the difference is called increment and the taxes that come from that are set aside to pay off TIF notes.
Various improvement aspects to a property can qualify for TIF payments such as land acquisition, grading, demolition, utilities and professional services. Though the Northern Lights project qualifies for $482,000 in TIF, Northern Hills Ventures is asking for $141,000, which is paid over a 15-year financing period, Willis said. The $141,000 will go toward land grading, extending utilities and change lot access points.
"Current land value is $303,000. Based on the redevelopers calculations, they're looking at that $850,000 as the anticipated valuation," he said. "Basically, the idea is for the next 15 years that $300,000 is flat. Every taxing jurisdiction gets what they're getting now. Everything on top of that, that $550,000 of increased value, is used to pay for those public improvements."
Willis said TIF payments over 15 years would average about $13,500 a year with a five percent interest rate.
"The city, when they issue that TIF note, is only responsible for passing through those taxes," Willis said. "If (redevelopers) don't hit that $850,000 valuation, that's the risk on the redeveloper. From the city's perspective it's just passing through that incremental tax. If it's short, that's the risk on the redevelopers side."
Willis said the city council adding the venue, which will include two reception rooms, a catering kitchen and outdoor space, is an initial step for the project. Then the council will discuss a contract for redevelopment at the next meeting. He said he sees no red flags or concerns with the project from the city's perspective.
"Probably the other key worth mentioning is what we call the but-for test," Willis said. "But for TIF, this project wouldn't happen, is kind of the short version … They ran their numbers. They just can't make this work without TIF."
Sands said the project hopes to provide a boost to the economy.
"It will definitely create some jobs that don't exist now," he said. "The benefits really outweigh the costs for this project."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.