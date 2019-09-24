The Fort Calhoun City Council approved its budget, property tax request and property tax levy during its regular meeting Sep. 16.
Property tax request, levy
The city's 2019 property tax request is $496,320.59 with a property tax levy rate set at 58.1697 cents per $100 of valuation. A house valued at $200,000 would pay $1,163.
The city's 2018 property tax levy was 56.1282 cents per $100 of valuation. Total land valuation for the City of Fort Calhoun in 2019 is just over $85.3 million. In 2018, land valuation was nearly $76.5 million.
Fort Calhoun operating budget
The city's 2019 operating budget is just over $3.5 million, an increase of 25 percent from 2018. The 2018 operating budget was just over $2.8 million.
Mayor Mitch Robinson, City Treasurer Katie Knight and several council members and city residents said the raw percentage increase is misleading since the number doesn’t take into account the intricacies of city government budgets. Money the city already has available doesn't always show up in the budget until the city prepares to use the money.
"The change is from the $700,000 project in street projects. $500,000 of that is bonded by highway allocation funds, so not any property taxes," Knight said.
Robinson said an increase of 25 percent in the operating budget doesn't mean there's a corresponding increase in property taxes. He said a portion of the operating budget comes from grant money the city is applying for that needs to be in the budget and from sales taxes earmarked for park projects the city has already collected.
"All of the grants we're applying for, we also have to budget for to make sure the money is there and available, that's where we're using sales taxes for," he said. "We've got in here $250,000 of sales tax for the splash pad. This is money we've already got, but we're transferring somewhere else. It does show a 25 percent increase, but that's because we're using the sales tax for what people wanted us to use it for in the first place."
The city has received a $50,000 grant from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (NRD) for a splash pad to be located in the new park planned for the Adams Street Corridor. The city is also applying for a Nebraska Game and Park Commission Recreational Trails Program grant. The trail grant is for two sections of a proposed trail to connect West Market Square Park to Fort Atkinson.
The two sections of trail — one in the area which would skirt around the new park planned for the Adams Street Corridor and another through a plot of land between 8th and Monroe Streets that would connect existing city trails with Fort Atkinson — have an estimated cost of $241,000, but $193,000 could be paid through the trail grant. The city and the NRD could split the remaining cost.
The city has also budgeted $207,406 in bond payments for 2019. City Engineer Lucas Billesbach of JEO Consulting said a portion of those bonds are being paid through special assessment levy's to residents living in street improvement districts, such as paving projects for Washington Street and Cherry Hills.
"The city takes the stance of taking out those bonds, the city holds the debt for those street improvements, and then those costs are assessed back to homeowners and repaid over a period of time," Billesbach said.
Council member Bob Prieksat said the city's costs related to paying city employees, such as for time spent working in specific city departments, and for equipment have gone down since the start of the decade. At the start of the decade, the city had about $300,000 budgeted for those costs. This year, the city has budgeted $288, 914.
"I'm conservative, there's not fat in our budget," Prieksat said.
