After receiving no comments from the public during hearings Tuesday, the Blair City Council gave final approval for the city's 2019-20 fiscal year budget and property tax requests.
The city's budget totals $40.51 million. The property tax requirement is $2.11 million, which is a six percent increase from 2018-19.
The tax levy, which includes the general, street and debt service funds, is 35.95 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which means the owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $719 in property taxes to the city.
An ordinance adopting the budget was approved unanimously by the council. Council member Kevin Hall was absent. The council waived the final two readings of the ordinance.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution setting the property tax request and voted 6-1 to approve the additional budget lid exception of one percent to 3.5 percent. Council member Marty Shepard voted no.
The resolution setting the city's property tax request also included approval of the 3 cent tax levy for the Blair Airport Authority.
The 2019-20 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
