As the season of giving picks up during the final few weeks of the year, one particular day of mutual giving will take place in Blair.
On Dec. 4, Joseph's Coat and the Washington County Food Pantry will host the annual Christmas for the Coat breakfast fundraiser for local residents from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at Fernando's Cafe and Cantina. All proceeds from the event go toward helping Washington County residents in need.
The fundraiser has seen around 400 attendees and raised around $40,000 each of the last three years. The biggest yearly fundraiser for Joseph's Coat and the food pantry raised $41,155 in 2018.
"Santa Claus will be walking around, the Stangls will be singing Christmas carols," Executive Director Denise Ray said. "It's a busy morning."
Tickets for the event can be purchased before and the day of the breakfast. Tickets can be found at Joseph's Coat and Fernando's.
A variety of hot breakfast items will be served buffet style by "celebrity" servers, who are local business and community leaders. The Stangl Family Singers of Fort Calhoun will play music while Santa Claus walks around. There will also raffles for various themed baskets such as family home, Christmas decorating, kids and Italian baskets.
Ray said the community always shows great support for the event, which in turn helps those Washington County residents who get support from Joseph's Coat and the food pantry.
"The community really rallies around this event," she said. "They look forward to it … Looking for a really great event this year."
