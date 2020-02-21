There will be a chicken dinner at the Little Sioux Church of Christ on Sunday, Feb. 23, beginning at 5 p.m.
The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, and dessert. A free-will offering will be taken at the door, and the proceeds will go to the youth for church camp and other activities.
For more information, contact Pastor Wayne Bahr at 712-646-2644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.