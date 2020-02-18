CHI Health Missouri Valley Auxiliary has money available in its scholarship fund for the 2018-2019 school year.
There will be five scholarships awarded for the amount of $1,000 each.
Any person who is a graduate of a Harrison County school and who has been accepted by an accredited institution for a program related to the healthcare field is eligible to apply for these scholarships.
Students in their second, third, or fourth years of college or training may also reapply for scholarships.
The application forms are available on CHIHealth.com under locations Missouri Valley.
Interested persons may also contact Michael Baker at CHI Health at 712-642-9213 or email michael.baker@alegent.org for additional information. Applications and all school transcripts must be returned no later than March 9 to the attention of the scholarship chairman at the hospital address given above.
Selection of the recipients will be made Thursday April 23, at 1 p.m., in the hospital lower level conference room.
In addition, the Medical Services Foundation of CHI Health Missouri Valley also is offering one $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from Harrison County schools. Students must be furthering their education in a medically-related program and have a cumulative grade point of 3.5.
Applications are available on CHIHealth.com under locations, Missouri Valley. All applications and transcripts must be returned to the Foundation Office at 631 N. 8th Street, Missouri Valley, 51555, by Monday March 9.
Selection will be made by the Medical Services Foundation Board. For more information, call 712-642-9213 or email michael.baker@alegent.org.
