CHI Health Missouri Valley recently recognized Rolland Roberts of Dunlap for his service to CHI Health as hospital Board Chairman.
Roberts has been a board member since 2009, and most recently held the position of Board Chairman. He will continue on the board as a regular member since his Chair term ended in September 2019. Pictured presenting the award is Connie McWilliams, Missouri Valley, who replaced Roberts as Board Chairman.
The role of the CHI Health Missouri Valley Community Board of Directors is to support consistent and effective communication between community members and hospital and health system leadership while promoting and ensuring the availability of quality medical care to meet the community’s evolving healthcare needs.
The board supports the hospital’s and Health System’s mission of to nurture the healing spirit of the Roman Catholic Church by bringing it new life, energy, and viability in the 21st century. To fulfill this mission, the hospital, as a value-based organization and in partnership with laity and others, will assure the integrity of the ministry in both current and developing organizations and activities; research and develop new ministries that integrate health, education, pastoral, and social services; promote leadership development; advocate for systemic changes with specific concern for those who are poor, alienated, and underserved; and steward resources in general oversight of the organization.
All Hospital and Health System activities are conducted in accordance with the mission, philosophy, and policies regarding health care services as promulgated by CHI Health and in accordance with the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services approved by the Committee on Doctrine of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
