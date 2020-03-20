Call ahead to help limit exposure
CHI Health has set up a free help line to calm fears, answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The goal is to make the initial screening process simple and limit community exposure.
“As part of our commitment to serving Nebraskans and Iowans, CHI Health felt it was important to find a way to serve our community and educate people about the virus and the ever-changing circumstances,” said Jonathan Moe, president of CHI Health Missouri Valley. “By setting up our help line, we’re able to reach people across the region and allow them to be screened from home. Our ultimate goal is to keep our communities and health care workers healthy.”
The help line process starts with an online questionnaire that can be accessed at chihealth.com/coronavirus. Three questions will be asked about recent travel, exposure to anyone who’s tested positive for COVID-19 and symptoms like respiratory illness and a fever more than 100.4 degrees.
After taking the questionnaire, patients deemed high risk will be directed to call the help line. A doctor or advanced nurse practitioner will call them back within 30 minutes for further evaluation and to determine the next step in care.
Not everyone who takes the questionnaire will need to call the help line. Others may be directed to find more information on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Others will be urged to call their primary care doctor or chat with a provider through CHI Health’s virtual care.
If the help line is unavailable after hours, patients can access virtual care around the clock. This service is currently free to encourage patients to complete the initial screening process from the comfort of their home.
Anyone without access to a smart device or computer is encouraged to call their primary care doctor or emergency department ahead of time before walking in.
“If you think you may be experiencing symptoms of the virus or have been exposed, calling ahead of time or using our free help line and virtual care services helps our health care team better prepare,” Moe said. “If we know you’re planning to come in, we can help minimize the risk of exposure for you, other community members and our staff.”
In addition to the help line, CHI Health is taking extra precautions at its clinics and emergency rooms. Staff are screening patients when they arrive to further eliminate any potential spreading of the virus.
Hospital staff will welcome patients at the door to ask them basic screening questions and, if needed, provide them with a mask and immediately take them to a room. This is a precautionary measure.
Remember to take everyday preventive actions that are always recommended to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.
• Avoid close contact with sick people, staying at least six feet apart.
• While sick, limit contact with others.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; germs spread this way.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.
