The Auxiliary of CHI Health Missouri Valley announces their 2020 Scholarship Recipients. A panel composed of local school counselors, nurses, and Auxiliary Board Members made the selections. Awards are for $1,000 with possibility of renewal for an additional year. Final selections are based upon scholarship, activities, and community engagement, and students must be accepted into a medically related program for the fall 2020 term.
Recipients for the 2020 year are: Gabriel Walski, Logan, Abigail Olson, Missouri Valley, Caleb Loftus, Woodbine, Marie Hanigan, Dunlap, and Joslynn Thomas, Little Sioux.
The CHI Health Medical Services Foundation gives an annual scholarship of $1,000 to a graduating senior from Harrison County also. Applicants must be graduating with a grade point average of at least 3.5 , be enrolled to attend a medically related program in the fall, and final section is based upon scholarship, activities, community engagement and betterment. The Medical Services Foundation Recipient for 2020 is Gabriel Walski of Logan.
The Auxiliary and Foundation are affiliated with CHI Health and are dedicated to solicit and receive contributions, grants, devises, or bequests to augment and perpetuate optimum health care services provided by CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital and Harrison County Clinics. To learn more go to CHI Health.com.
