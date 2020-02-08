Cheer Night at West Harrison Feb 8, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now West Harrison Cheer Night, shown from left: Lucy Stevenson, Jaycee Kuhlman, Adrienne Cox. photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin Buy Now West Harrison Cheer Night: Elouria Forbes-Infante. phtoo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin Buy Now West Harrison Cheer Night, shown from left: Maycie Lawrenson, Makenzie Jenson. photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin Buy Now West Harrison Cheer Night: Adrian Holben. photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin Buy Now West Harrison Cheer Night: Cheerleaders in front, from left, Callie Muldoon, Brooke Cooper (top), and Erin Lewis. Standing in back is Kayla Lynch. photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin Buy Now West Harrison Cheer Night, shown from left: Payton Hussing, Calina Rushing. photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin Buy Now West Harrison Cheer Night, shown from left: Paige Perry, Cora Rushing. photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hawkeyes Cheer Night, 2020 West Harrison’s Elementary Cheer Night was held on Jan. 31 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll With news that a developer is looking at Blair for a new hotel, what other amenities would you like to see in the city? You voted: New pool/splash pad More restaurants Dog park Specialty shops/boutiques Another grocery store Other Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories 1 arrested for DUI following rollover crash North School placed on lockout during police investigation Blair seniors make college sports decisions official Omaha man charged with meth possession after traffic stop FCCS names superintendent finalists Blair Chamber to rebrand as Washington County Chamber of Commerce Village clerk resigns Chad T. Clark Convicted felon sentenced to jail for knife possession Two nominees forwarded for county court judge vacancy in Sixth Judicial District Today's e-Edition Washington County Enterprise
