A Saturday morning accident along U.S. Highway 75 in southern Washington County remains under investigation.
According to the preliminary accident report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Vesper, 35, of South Dakota, fell asleep at the wheel of his Buick Regal as he was southbound on Highway 75. He then crossed into the northbound lane of traffic, hitting a tractor trailer driven by Juan Cervantes of Iowa. Vesper's car then continued off the road and stopped in a field on the Frosty's Pines property at 2172 U.S. Highway 75.
Sheriff's deputies and Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Vesper was transported to Nebraska Medicine for injuries. Cervantes was not transported.
Washington County Sheriff's Capt. Aaron Brensel said charges are pending against Vesper based on contraband found in the vehicle.
Seat belt use was not indicated on the report.
