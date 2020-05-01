May 10 is Mothers Day, and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations from chamber business members for its first "Working Mother of the Year" award.
"We were tying to come up with new ways to spread positivity and highlight some of our chamber members," Executive Director Jordan Rishel said. "We were looking for new ways during this different time to highlight chamber members and spread positivity in a different way."
Though the chamber regularly holds community-wide events, Rishel said the "Working Mother of the Year" award is being voted on and supported by chamber members. Chamber members are currently nominating someone who shows passion, leadership, and resilience at home and the workplace. The nominations include a working mother's name, photo, place of work and a short reason why they should be selected.
The winner will be randomly drawn on Tuesday and be surprised with their prize before Mothers Day. Rishel said a small prize provided by chamber members will be included as well as chamber bucks, which can be used at chamber member businesses.
"It's been fun to receive the nominations already," Rishel said. "This is to recognize people who work hard at home and at work … We're planning to do another one next month for Fathers Day."
