Grab a mug and prepare a pitch.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will help businesses and residents network at the inaugural "Business and Brews" event from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 28.
"It's kind of a business expo," Chamber Executive Director Jordan Rishel said. "We were looking for a way for businesses to advertise and get the word out about their business."
The event, which will be held in the Washington County Bank parking lot, 1503 Lincoln St., Blair, is open to businesses and any individual over the age of 21. Businesses will have tables set up around the area for people to learn about the businesses, hear about job opportunities and grab a drink to sample. Every person who buys a ticket will receive their own mug for drinks.
"They'll go around and visit with the businesses, and businesses will give them a beer sample in their mug," Rishel said. "We were trying to make sure it was geared toward adults, and that's where we added the beer-tasting side of it."
Rishel said table space for businesses and individual tickets were limited compared to what it might be in future years due to precautions being taken against COVID-19. She said each table will have hand sanitizer, tables will be socially distanced and masks are encouraged but not mandatory.
"If a business wants to reserve a table, they're selling out pretty quick," she said.
Due to limited space and tickets, Rishel said only a few table spaces open for businesses as of Thursday. Several larger sponsorships, such as the "presenting sponsor" package that includes a prominent logo display, are also nearly sold out. Only one sponsorship was left as of Thursday, Rishel said.
Any business that wants to participate can contact the Chamber. Individuals can also call or stop into the Chamber office for tickets.
Though it may be smaller in its initial year, Rishel said she hopes "Business and Brews" can become an annual event.
"We're hoping this is just the first, and it can continually grow each year," she said.
