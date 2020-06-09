The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Yard of the Week contest.
Nominees must be from Washington County and do their own landscaping and lawn care. Winners will be published in the Washington County Enterprise.
Nominations can be submitted to the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at events@WashingtconCountyChamberNE.com or by calling 402-533-4455.
