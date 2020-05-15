Washington County residents will have an opportunity Saturday to receive a free bottle of hand sanitizer.
The bottles, which were provided by Cargill, Brickway Brewery and Distillery, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, will be available at area fire departments — Blair South Station, Arlington, Kennard, Herman and Fort Calhoun — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bottles will be supplied one per family in a drive-through on a first come, first serve basis.
The departments will also have their trucks on display.
