Washington County residents will have two upcoming opportunities to meet with a representative from the 2020 census.
A representative will be at the Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center from noon to 4 p.m. March 18. A representative will be at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30.
The reps will provide opportunity to respond to the census and be available for questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.