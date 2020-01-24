To prepare for the 2020 census, students in high school government class at West Harrison recently taught elementary students about the census.
Government students attended a meeting in November 2019 in which a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau discussed the importance of getting a correct count in the Census.
Each county can establish it's own Correct Count Committee, and West Harrison’s government students assisted both the Harrison and Monona County CCC by educating youth about the purpose of the census.
Renea Anderson, Harrison County Development Corporation Executive Director, is the Chairman of the Harrison County Complete Count Committee.
