The Center for Disease Control recommends calling your healthcare provider for medical advice if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and then develop symptoms, such as fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing.
Current estimates are that 80 to 85 percent of those who get COVID-19 will experience only mild symptoms, which do not require treatment, and some will not realize they are ill.
“The first thing you should do is stay home, not go to work, not go to the grocery store,” said Madelyn Brunow, Harrison County Home and Public Health Public Health Nurse. “Not everyone who is ill needs to go to the doctor or hospital.”
There is no treatment for the virus, so unless you experience extreme symptoms, recovery could happen at home without medical intervention.
However, Brunow added that self-isolation should be coupled with monitoring symptoms. If those symptoms worsen, or if you feel you must be seen, call your healthcare provider first.
“Not everyone will need a COVID-19 test,” she said.
Emergency departments and medical providers are taxed, and tests are limited, said Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brad Brake.
“The state does very thorough investigations. If you haven’t been told you are at risk, then you probably are not at risk,” he said. “We are hoping it broadens in the next week or two, but right now (testing capabilities) are fairly limited.”
“The testing kits really should be reserved for those nursing home residents,” Brunow added. “If one (resident) tests positive, then we know we have a problem.”
Like any other emergency, Harrison County Emergency Manager Larry Oliver said it is best to have a plan and have a preparedness kit.
That plan should include having enough medication on hand if self-isolation is called for. Additionally, wait times for medication is likely to increase as pharmacies are closed to public traffic, so pre-planning will save the consumer time as well.
Businesses and organizations are doing their part too.
“A lot of these actions, limiting access or closing businesses, distancing, are there to trend the number down,” Oliver said. “The numbers will increase, I would suspect, in every county in every state. They are trying to limit that.”
There are several actions citizens can take to decrease the likelihood of infection, including practicing good hygiene and social distancing.
“It is a virus that will spread to the community. Our point is to slow that spread,” Brunow said. “Social distancing is counterproductive to public health because we know that socialization improved health most of the time.”
This is not one of those times. Brunow suggests maintaining regular healthy habits even while distancing oneself from others. Enjoying fresh air and exercise can reduce the anxiety many citizens are experiencing.
While practicing social distancing, one can take a walk or jog in an open park or stadium, go cycling, work in the home garden, enjoy a family drive, read books, listen to music, play games, watch television, and enjoy cooking at home. Do what you can to relieve excess stress.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa crisis line (84-HOPE-4-IOWA or 844-673-4469) is available to any Harrison County resident. The crisis call line connects callers with resources to address and improve mental wellness.
Brunow added that the smartphone application, Ten Percent Happier, is offered at no cost to healthcare providers for the remainder of this year.
Requirements have been relaxed for tele-health services as well, including mental health that previously required a face-to-face assessment.
“I am hoping we see some more from CHI, who has done some tele-health,” Brunow said.
Reaching out to reliable sources for information can also improve anxiety.
“There are a lot of studies going on about this new virus,” Brake said. “There is a lot we don’t know, which is unnerving.”
Brake suggests getting the most accurate and up-to-date information from trusted sources, such as the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“Emergency management is helping disseminate information with various agencies and groups,” Oliver added.
Information he would like to share includes that Iowa Workforce Development is taking applications for COVID-related lay-offs and some emergency funding exists if residents qualify.
Oliver said if a person qualifies, they may receive funding, but it is not guaranteed. The abundance of caution is crucial at this time because the full impact of this pandemic, which is based solely off the positive tests, is not yet known.
“We train for high-risk, low-probability,” Oliver said. “We don’t know the high-risk for this thing. We haven’t seen the ceiling.”
As a result, it stands to reason that as tests are made more readily available, the number of confirmed cases will spike, not necessarily because the infection is spreading more rapidly, but because more tests are available to confirm infection.
“Use common sense and go to trusted sources,” Oliver said. “CDC is, in my opinion, the source to go to. Most everybody is taking direction from the CDC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.