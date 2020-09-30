Big Reds have strong performances at Wheeler Invite
Missouri Valley’s boys cross country team earned a runner-up finish at the Wheeler Invitational on Sept. 24 in Audubon.
The Big Reds finished with five medalists, including Cody Gilpin (5th), Brek Boruff (8th), Will Gutzmer (12th), Jacob Hoden (18th) and Jackson Hustak (19th). The top-20 finishers earned individual medals for their performance.
The Lady Reds added a fourth place finish in the team standings, and they were paced by the sister-tandem of Bre (7th) and Bella (13th) Boruff.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the West Central Valley Invite (Stuart) on Oct.1, and the Boyer Valley Invite (Dunlap) on Oct. 8.
CC: Wheeler Invitational
9-24-2020 @ Audubon
Final Boys Team Standings: 1) Nodaway Valley 56; 2) Missouri Valley 62; 3) IKM-Manning 64; 4) Underwood 76; 5) Riverside 105; 6) Boyer Valley 139; 7) Orient-Macksburg 185.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 61 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 5th) *Cody Gilpin 18:31; 8) *Brek Boruff 19:04; 12) *Will Gutzmer 19:12; 18) *Jacob Hoden 20:03; 19) *Jackson Hustak 20:08; 38) Hunter Hoden 23:03; 44) Luke Williams 23:29; 54) Jackson Harrison 26:29;
BV Bulldogs Results: 10) *Patrick Heffernan 19:07; 13) *Clay Roberts 19:35; 40) Ben Nichols 23:15; 41) Jack Heistand 23:16; 46) Medalid Yoc-Fuentes 24:07;
Final Girls Team Standings: 1) Nodaway Valley 48; 2) Underwood 55; 3) Exira/EHK 63; 4) Missouri Valley 84; 5) Audubon 89;
Area Results (3.1 miles, 42 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 7) *Bre Boruff 24:33; 13) *Bella Boruff 25:45; 31) Ela Rangel 29:55; 32) Sophie Messerschmidt 30:11; 35) Marissa Birke 30:44.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 5) *Kylie Petersen 24:06; 21) Maci Miller 27:27; 26) Reagan Harris 28:38; 42) Claire Gross 34:54.
*Medalists
Middle School Results
Area Results (2.0 miles, 20 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 1) Adam Meadows 13:28; 3) Mason Herman 14:17; 7) Keaton Voster 15:09; 8) Gavin Thacker 15:15; 11) Cory Wielgus 15:31; 16) Jackson Murphy 17:47;
BV Bulldogs Results: 4) Hunter Vega 14:34;
Area Results (2.0 miles, 15 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 7) Alyssa Jager 17:00; 8) Sammie Prokupek 17:09; 10) Julia Matts 17:33; 11) Gigi Underwood 19:15; 14) Alivia McIntosh 23:20.
