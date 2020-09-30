Tiger boys earn second at MVAOCOU Invite
Woodbine earned a second place finish at the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute Invitational on Sept. 24 in Mapleton.
The Tigers’ Landon Bendgen (7th) earned a medal, with Conrad Schafer (16th), Nate Wright (17th) and Trey Burgermeyer (18th) landing top-20 finishes. Kylie Neligh (31st) paced the Tigers’ girls cross country team.
Up Next: Woodbine will be at the Rolling Valley Conference Championships on Oct. 8, and the OABCIG Invite on Oct. 12 at Ida Grove.
CC: MVAOCOU Invitational
9-24-2020 @ Mapleton
Final Boys Team Standings: 1) Siouxland Christian 53; 2) Woodbine 94; 3) West Monona 102; 4) Denison-Schleswig 108; 5) South Central Calhoun 116; 6) Treynor 125; 7) Ridge View 160; 8) KPWC 182; 9) East Sac County 203; 10) MVAOCOU 243.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 105 runners)
Woodbine Tigers Results: 7) *Landon Bendgen 18:50; 16) Conrad Schafer 20:01; 17) Nate Wright 20:11; 18) Trey Burgermeyer 20:14; 45) Aidan Carmody 21:37; 54) Easton Reisz 22:32; 70) Josh Newton 26:03.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1) KP-WC 25; 2) Ridge View 87; 3) Denison-Schleswig 96; 4) South Central Calhoun 107; 5) Treynor 114; 6) Lawton-Bronson 120; 7) East Sac County 155.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 73 runners)
Woodbine Tigers Results: 31) Kylie Neligh 26:39; 50) Audrey Ireland 30:52.
*Medalists
Middle School Results
Area Results (2.0 miles, 49 runners)
Boys Team Standings: 1) Woodbine 25; 2) Ridge View 59; 3) Treynor 71; 4) East Sac County 75; 5) South Central Calhoun 106.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 4) Carter Gruver 14:14; 5) Adam Barry 14:16; 9) Leo Sullivan 15:00; 13) Wyatt Coenen 15:36; 19) Connor Murdock 16:06; 37) Dom Lary 18:26; 43) Derek Bradley 21:26;
Area Results (2.0 miles, 36 runners)
Girls Team Standings: 1) Treynor 15.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 5) Adyson Lapel 15:23; 24) Mariah Walsh 18:32; 33) Addi Liddell 21:26; 36) Abby O’Day 23:07.
