Big Reds, Panther girls runner-up at Monarch Invite
The Missouri Valley boys and Logan-Magnolia girls continue to remain at or near the top of the cross country final team standings when the meets are finished and totaled.
The Big Reds boys slipped past Carroll for second place honor at the Monarch Invitational held on Sept. 29 in Denison. MV’s Cody Gilpin (4th) and Brek Boruff (10th) both earned top-10 finishes, while Will Gutzmer (19th) and Jackson Hustak (22nd) earned medalist honors for their top-25 individual finish. Logan-Magnolia’s Noah Bock (23rd) also recorded medalist honors.
The Panther girls topped Tri-Center for second place honors. Lo-Ma was paced with three medalists, including Courtney Sporrer (2nd), Mya Moss (8th) and Greylan Hornbeck (22nd). Missouri Valley’s Bre Boruff (20th) also recorded medalist honors.
Up Next: MV, Lo-Ma, Woodbine and Boyer Valley will be at the Boyer Valley Invitational (Dunlap) on Thursday, October 8. MV and LoMa will be at the Western Iowa Conference Championships on Oct. 12 in Missouri Valley, while Woodbine, West Harrison and Boyer Valley will be at the OABCIG Invitational (Ida Grove) on Oct. 12.
CC: Monarch Invitational
9-29-2020 @ Denison
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Harlan 58; 2) Missouri Valley 87; 3) Carroll Kuemper 89; 4) IKM-Manning 96; 5) Storm Lake 128; 6) Denison-Schleswig 137; 7) Abraham Lincoln 178; 8) Tri-Center 220; 9) Ridge View 268; 10) South Central Calhoun 285; 11) Logan-Magnolia 290; 12) Woodbine 301; 13) East Sac County 305; 14) Woodward Academy 356. 15) Whiting 449.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 109 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 4) *Cody Gilpin 18:08; 10) *Brek Boruff 18:39; 19) *Will Gutzmer 19:11; 22) *Jackson Hustak 19:30; 36) Jacob Hoden 20:10; 49) Luke Williams 20:49; 72) Hunter Hoden 21:47. JV Results (52 runners): 38) Sean Kean 27:01; 52) Jackson Harrison 29:26.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 23) *Noah Bock 19:32; 50) Jacob Downey 20:53; 62) Baker Lally 21:26; 74) Hagen Heistand 21:54; 95) James Newton 24:03; 104) Jonny Diggins 28:14. JV Results (52 runners): 20) Ian Garside 24:00; 36) Aiden Young 26:50;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 28) Landon Bendgen 19:44; 44) Conrad Schafer 20:31; 60) Trey Burgmeyer 21:21; 82) Easton Reisz 22:32; 103) Josh Newton 27:29.
BV Bulldogs Results: 9) *Patrick Heffernan 18:38; 70) Jack Heistand 21:45; 76) Nathaniel Green 22:01; 91) Medali Yoc-Fuentes 23:31.
*Medalists.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Harlan 29; 2) Logan-Magnolia 88; 3) Tri-Center 130; 4) Abraham Lincoln 152; 5) Denison-Schleswig 153; 6) South Central Calhoun 180; 7) Carroll Kuemper 201; 8) Ridge View Raptors 203; 9) Storm Lake 226; 10) East Sac County 240; 11) Missouri Valley 246; 12) MVAOCOU 253.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 89 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 20) *Bre Boruff 23:38; 34) Bella Boruff 24:40; 64) Ela Rangel 27:39; 77) Sophie Messerschmidt 30:22; 80) Marissa Birke 31:13.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 2) *Courtney Sporrer 20:40; 8) *Mya Moss 22:27; 22) *Greylan Hornbeck 23:44; 27) Kiera Hochstein 24:09; 29) Eowyn Sieck 24:23; 41) Mariah Nolting 25:05; 45) Marissa Brenden 25:19. JV Results (35 runners): 11) Ava Goldsmith 26:31; 17) Erica Nolting 27:22; 19) Jada Cohn 27:31; 24) Cora Killpack 28:44; 30) Marissa McCoy 34:06.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 58) Kylie Neligh 26:42; 75) Audrey Ireland 29:40; 88) Victoria Miner 37:53.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 39) Kylie Petersen 24:56; 50) Maci Miller 25:57; 71) Reagan Harris 29:01; 86) Claire Gross 33:58.
Middle School Results (2.0 miles)
Area Boys Results (66 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 3) Mason Herman 11:47; 4) Adam Meadows 11:48; 15) Keaton Voster 12:50; 25) Gavin Thacker 13:39;
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 12) Luke Walski 12:39; 13) Wyatt Grimes 12:44; 43) Austin Bales 15:30;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 11) Adam Barry 12:36; 14) Xander Johnson 12:48; 29) Dom Lary 14:02; 32) Wyatt Coenen 14:15;
BV Bulldogs Results: 6) Hunter Vega 12:14;
Area Girls Results (58 runners)
Team Standings: 1) Logan-Magnolia 32; 2) Harlan 67; 3) Boyer Valley 81.
MV Lady Reds Results: 21) Alyssa Jager 14:21; 23) Sammie Prokupek 14:39; 24) Julia Matts 14:58; 31) Gigi Underwood 16:31;
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 1) Madison Sporrer 11:50; 6) Jordan Buffum 13:15; 7) Kaiya Knauss 13:19; 9) Allysen Johnson 13:24; 11) Ava Rowe 13:30;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 15) Adyson Lapel 14:07; 44) Aubrie McDonald 17:51; 52) Addi Liddell 18:28; 53) Abby O’Day 18:37;
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 4) Mariah Falkena 12:57; 5) Clara Gorham 13:00; 18) Lilly Heistand 14:14; 37) Maddy Gunia 17:08; 57) Grace Harris 21:45.
