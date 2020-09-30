Changes to cross country post-season
There will be an adjustment to the way individuals and teams qualify for the 2020 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships.
The Class 2A and 1A State Qualifying meets will still be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, and the State Cross Country meets will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31. The large schools (Class 3A, 4A) state qualifying meets will be Wed., Oct. 21, with the state meet being held on Friday, Oct. 30.
In Class 2A the state qualifying meets qualifying procedures remain the same, as the the top-15 individuals and top three teams will advance to the state meet.
In Class 1A, the top-10 individuals and top two teams will advance to the state meet.
The state qualifying assignments will be released on Oct. 12.
