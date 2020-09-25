Hawkeye girls third, boys fourth at Rebel Invite
Both West Harrison cross country squads scored top-five finishes at the Rebel Invitational on Sept. 21 in Sloan.
WH boys finished in fourth place, and they were led by Riley Acker (15th) and Koleson Evans (19th). The WH girls, who finished in third place, were paced by Katie Gore (8th) and Chenoa Bowman (11th).
Up Next: West Harrison’s next meet will be at the Rolling Valley Conference Championships on Oct. 8 in Dunlap.
CC: Rebel Invitational
9-21-2020 @ Sloan
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Siouxland Christian 18; 2) West Monona 29; 3) Ponca 35; 4) West Harrison 72; 5) Whiting 89.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 46 runners)
WH Hawkeye Results: 15th) Riley Acker 23:38; 19) Koleson Evans 23:57; 24th) Jacob Barry 25:17; 32nd) Gunnar Stolz 33:41.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Lawton-Bronson 17; 2) West Monona 23; 3) West Harrison 40; 4) Siouxland Christian 61.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 25 runners)
WH Hawkeye Results: 8th) Katie Gore 25:46; 11) Chenoa Bowman 28:48; 14) Sage Wallis 31:42; 17) Rachel Olson 33:36.
Junior High Results (2.0 miles)
Hawkeye Girls Results (15 runners): 14) Ava Garcia 23:17.
Hawkeye Boys Results (17 runners): 11) Sean Wright 17:30.
