Solid times seen at Bear Invite
West Harrison posted some solid performances at the Bear Invitational on Sept. 17 in Blair, Neb.
Katie Gore (44) and Koleson Evans (54) paced the Hawkeyes.
Up Next: West Harrison’s next meet will at the Rolling Valley Conference championships on Oct. 8 in Dunlap.
CC: Bear Invitational
9-17-2020 @ Blair, Neb.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1) Gretna 26; 2) Duchesne Academy 41; 3) Blair 55; 4) Elkhorn North 67; 5) Fort Calhoun 77; 6) Omaha Mercy 86; 7) Abraham Linocln 120. Partial Team: West Harrison.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 48 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 44) Katie Gore 25:58; 48) Rachael Olson 30:23.
Final Boys Team Standings: 1) Gretna 21; 2) South Sioux City 44; 3) Blair 66; 4) Elkhorn North 78; 5) Fort Calhoun 81; 6) Omaha Skutt 95; 7) Arlington 111; 8) Omaha Roncalli 123; 9) Abraham Lincoln 170. Partial Team: West Harrison.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 57 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 54) Koleson Evans 22:41; 55) Riley Acker 22:51; 57) Gunnar Stolz 27:52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.