Big Red boys second, Panther girls take third at T-C Invite
Missouri Valley boys and Logan-Magnolia girls earned top-five finishes at the Tri-Center Invitational on Sept. 22 at Quail Run Golf Course.
The Big Reds boys earned a second place finish in the team standings, and they were led by medalists Brek Boruff (2nd), Will Gutzmer (8th) and Jackson Hustak (10th). Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen (3rd) and Logan-Magnolia’s Noah Bock (13th) both earned medalist honors.
The Lo-Ma girls earned a third place team finish, and they were paced by Courtney Sporrer (2nd) and Mya Moss (10th).
Up Next: MV, Lo-Ma and Woodbine will be at the Monarch Invitational on Sept. 29 in Denison.
CC: Tri-Center Invitational
9-22-2020 @ Neola
Final Boys Team Standings: 1) Harlan 28; 2) Missouri Valley 59; 3) Tri-Center 96; 4) Woodbine 106; 5) Boyer Valley 123; 6) Logan-Magnolia 141; 7) East Mills 151; 8) Iowa School for the Deaf 43. Partial Teams: Exira/EHK; West Harrison; AHSTW; MVAOCOU.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 72 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 2) *Brek Boruff 18:30; 8) *Will Gutzmer 19:22; 10) *Jackson Hustak 19:34; 16) Jacob Hoden 20:18; 25) Luke Williams 21:05; 33) Hunter Hoden 22:17; 53) Jackson Harrison 25:56; 64) Sean Kean 28:10;
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 13) *Noah Bock 20:03; 19) Baker Lally 20:41; 29) Jacob Downey 21:45; 45) James Newton 23:53; 61) Lyric Stueve 27:30; 67) Jonny Diggins 29:12;
WH Hawkeye Results: 30) Riley Acker 21:59; 38) Koleson Evans 22:44; 70) Gunnar Stolz 31:54;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 3) *Landon Bendgen 18:50; 18) Conrad Schafer 20:20; Trey Burgmeyer 20:50; 34) Aidan Carmody 22:22; 42) Easton Reisz 23:04; 62) Josh Newton 27:36; 63) Micah Stolley 27:43; 71) Jeremiah Kroll 32:42.
BV Bulldogs Results: 4) *Patrick Heffernan 18:53; 14) *Clay Roberts 20:09; 32) Nathaniel Green 22:05; 44) Medalid Yoc-Fuentes 23:53; 50) Ben Nichols 24:37;
*Medalists.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1) Harlan 20; 2) AHSTW 60; 3) Logan-Magnolia 76; 4) Tri-Center 105; 5) Exira/EHK 147; 5) Boyer Valley 148; 6) Missouri Valley 157.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 73 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 17) Bre Boruff 23:41; 30) Bella Boruff 25:35; 48) Ela Rangel 27:57; 60) Sophie Messerschmidt 29:31; 64) Marissa Birke 30:28;
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 2) *Courtney Sporrer 20:36; 10) *Mya Moss 22:13; 20) Greylan Hornbeck 24:05; 21) Kiera Hochstein 24:08; 25) Eowyn Sieck 24:38; 29) Marissa Brenden 25:17; 38) Mariah Nolting 26:34; 39) Jada Cohn 26:43; 45) Erica Nolting 27:27; 47) Ava Goldsmith 27:47; 63) Cora Killpack 30:15; 72) Marissa McCoy 36:28;
WH Hawkeyes Results: 35) Chenoa Bowman 26:31; 50) Sage Wallis 28:02; 53) Katie Gore 28:27; 66) Rachael Olson 31:48;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 43) Kylie Neligh 27:20; 59) Audrey Ireland 29:27;
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 12) *Abby Mandel 22:52; 24) Kylie Petersen 24:30; 46) Maci Miller 27:35; 55) Reagan Harris 28:51; 71) Claire Gross 34:07;
*Medalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.