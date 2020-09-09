Gilpin, Boruff lead Big Reds
Missouri Valley picked up a sixth place finish at the Lynx Invitational on Sept. 5 at Iowa Western Community College.
Missouri Valley’s Cody Gilpin (7th) and Brek Boruff (12th) both earned medalist honors for the Big Reds. Bre Boruff (30th) paced the Lady Reds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the AHSTW Invite on Sept. 15 in Avoca.
CC: 9-5-2002 @ Council Bluffs
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Southeast Polk 31; 2) Glenwood 54; 3) Harlan 57; 4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 97; 5) Lewis Central 168; 6) Thomas Jefferson 169; 7) Denison-Schleswig 175.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 65 runners)
Lady Reds Results: 30) Bre Boruff 24:47; 56) Ela Rangel 31:17.
Jr. Varsity Results (94 runners): 31) Bella Boruff 26:39; 68) Sophie Messerschmidt 29:56; 83) Marissa Birke 32:07;
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Lewis Central 68; 2) Thomas Jefferson 72; 3) LeMars 87; 4) Harlan 104; 5) Glenwood 115; 6) Missouri Valley 120; 7) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 131; 8) Denison-Schleswig 217; 9) Abraham Lincoln 228; 10) St. Albert 246.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 62 runners)
Big Reds Results: 7) Cody Gilpin 18:44; 12) Brek Boruff 19:24; 22) Will Gutzmer 20:01; 33) Jackson Hustak 20:26; 46) Jacob Hoden 21:19; 57) Hunter Hoden 23:30;
Jr. Varsity Results (93 runners): 30 Luke Williams 23:18; 77) Jackson Harrison 28:03; 88) Sean Kean 31:17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.