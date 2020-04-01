Residents removed from Carter Place are now at a Papillion hospital, according to a press release Wednesday from Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Executive Director Terra Uhing confirmed the residents were admitted to CHI Health Midlands in Papillion. The hosptial reopened a floor as a quarantine unit for patients that have COVID-19 or were exposed to the disease.
"We know that our Carter (Place) residents are getting terrific care and the staff there are equipped to take care of them," Uhing said.
The residents were removed from Carter Place late Saturday night and Sunday after it was determined to be unsafe due to lack of staffing.
There are 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County -- 17 of which are tied to Carter Place.
