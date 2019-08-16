A Gateway to the West Days carnival worker who assaulted a police officer after she was arrested for urinating in public accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Gladys V. White, 28, pleaded guilty to assault on an officer, a Class 3A felony.
White waived her right to a presentence investigation. Judge John E. Samson sentenced her to 120 days in the Washington County Jail and nine months post-release supervision. She was given credit for 68 days previously served.
White's attorney, Jessica Douglas of Omaha, filed a motion to discharge White from post-release supervision because she is not a resident of Nebraska and has no permanent residence.
According to the court document, Deputy Chief County Attorney Erik Petersen had no objection to the motion.
White was arrested June 7.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Street at approximately 10:19 p.m. for the report of an intoxicated person walking around the east side of the South Fire Station.
Fire Chief Joe Leonard told officers he saw a woman stumbling around the dumpsters before she urinated between them. Leonard told officers there were children nearby when the incident happened.
Officers canvassed the area and found the woman, identified as White, in the alley south of 16th and Lincoln streets. The officer reported White was stumbling, nearly falling down several times.
Officers placed White under arrest for suspicion of disturbing the peace. As they were escorting her to a cruiser, she began pulling away and had to be moved to the ground. A cruiser was brought to her location. Officers tried several times to get her in the back seat before succeeding.
After she was put in the car, White allegedly attempted to kick one of the officers. Once the door was closed, she slipped her handcuffs and began hitting the window and door of the of the car.
White was transported to the Washington County Jail, where she continued to be combative. She stood up from a bench where she was seated. As an officer attempted to get her back to the bench, she kicked him in the upper right thigh.
According to the report, it took several officers and corrections staff to place White in a restraint chair. As they attempted to put her in the chair, she attempted to bite another officer. She also spit at the officers.
