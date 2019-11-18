Cargill and Royal DSM, a global science-based company in nutrition, health and sustainable living, began production on a new and sweet joint venture.
Avansya started production Thursday at the first commercial-scale fermentation facility for stevia sweeteners in the U.S. The facility is producing EverSweet, a non-artificial, zero calorie stevia sweetener.
The $50 million fermentation facility, which is located on the biocampus in Blair, is operated by Cargill. It produces highly sought-after, sweet-tasting molecules, such as Reb M and Reb D used to make EverSweet, and gives food and beverage manufacturers an even more scalable, sustainable and low cost-in-use solution than if these molecules were extracted from the stevia leaf.
The market for high-intensity sweeteners produced by fermentation is expected to exceed $3 billion by 2025.
“Building this first-of-its-kind, stevia sweetener fermentation facility on the existing Cargill Blair campus reaffirms our pledge to helping food and beverage manufacturers meet the sharply rising consumer demand for great-tasting, zero-calorie products to meet their dietary needs and goals,” said Mike Wagner, Cargill managing director and chairman of the board of Avansya, during the opening celebration. “It also reaffirms our commitment to strengthening the business community and Nebraska as a biotechnology mecca.”
Patrick Nielse, president of DSM Food Specialties and Avansya board members, said the need for effective solutions for advance sugar reduction on a global scale has “never been clearer or more urgent.”
“With today’s opening, we are showing that, as an industry, we can do more, and faster, to innovate and provide consumers around the world with reduced- and zero-calorie food and beverage products, with no compromise on taste, and so help support good health and well-being in our societies.”
EverSweet can be used in products such as yogurt, chocolate milk, soft drinks, ice cream, cereal, bars and confections. Avansya has commercial volumes available and is already supplying EverSweet to various customers. Further consumer products will launch in the coming months across multiple market segments. More than 300 customer trials and product development projects are currently in progress.
EverSweet is GRAS and FEMA GRAS approved for use in food and beverage products in the U.S. and Mexico and additional regulatory approvals for use in other countries are underway.
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who attended the opening ceremony, praised Cargill and Royal DSM for choosing to invest in Blair and Nebraska.
“We are very pleased to see Cargill and Royal DSM once again selecting the Blair campus to invest in the production of innovative solutions that are going to make a difference to people’s lives,” he said. “We have a great tradition of supporting the food and beverage industry with strong partnerships, skilled workers and high-quality products, and I’m proud to continue that tradition today.”
The 10,000 square-foot, stevia sweetener fermentation facility at the Blair campus took approximately 225,000 hours to build and features 6 miles of new piping and 2,000 new instruments, in addition to the fermenters and evaporators that were installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.