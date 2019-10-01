Freshmen from Fort Calhoun and Arlington schools took part in Connecting the Dots — a Nebraska 4-H college and career readiness program held Wednesday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
During the morning activity, each student received personalized sheet listing their career cluster and career interests. The student then matched with another student with the same career cluster, and the pair received a random “luck of the draw” card listing factors that might enhance or limit their potential career plans.
During the simulation, the students navigated an educational path that would lead them to their career objective. Following the simulation, the students were free to visit with local professionals to learn about career paths and opportunities.
In the afternoon, students participated in breakout sessions taught by Nebraska Extension professionals. The breakout sessions covered details about resumes and networking, a motivated skills activity and discovering differences in work place personalities.
The Nebraska 4-H Connecting the Dots event that was held in Washington County was funded by Omaha Public Power District and the Gateway Development Corporation. The 16 career clusters were represented by local professionals who interacted with the students regarding the details of their careers.
