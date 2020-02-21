Missouri Valley wrapped up the regular season with two straight wins, before opening up the Class 2A District Tournament on Monday night.
Big Reds finish home season with huge win
Missouri Valley pulled out their second straight home victory, closing the home season with a 58-49 win over West Monona on Feb. 13 in Missouri Valley.
The Big Reds had three players finish in double-figures, including Gavin Bartalini with 17 points, Ben Hernandez adding 15 points, and Will Gutzmer totaling 11 points.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-16 WIC, 2-19) started the Class 2A District Basketball Tournament on Monday evening at Clarinda.
Boys BB: 2-13-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Wst. Monona 8 12 18 14 49
Mo. Valley 17 8 19 11 58
Scoring: Cole Staska 6; Will Gutzmer 11; Gavin Bartalini 17; Steavie Kean 3; Eli Fouts 2; Ben Hernandez 15; Connor Murray 4.
Rebounds: Staska 2; Gutzmer 12; Bartalini 8; Kean 1; Fouts 1; Jed Kyle 7; Hernandez 6; Murray 7.
Assists: Gutzmer 3; Bartalini 4; Kean 3; Hernandez 1; Murray 1.
Steals: Gutzmer 5; Bartalini 4; Kean 1; Hernandez 2.
Blocks: Hernandez 1; Kean 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-16 WIC), 2-19.
Cardinals dial long range in knocking out Big Reds
Clarinda dropped in six first half three-point baskets on their way to a 71-32 win over Missouri Valley in the first round of the Class 2A Boys District Basketball tournament on Feb. 17 in Clarinda.
Gavin Bartalini finished with 13 points to lead the Big Reds. Steavie Kean and Will Gutzmer added six points apiece. Kean, Bartalini, and Jed Kyle were the Big Reds three seniors who suited up for the final time.
Missouri Valley closed the season at 2-20.
Class 2A Boys District BB: 2-17-2020 @ Clarinda
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 9 9 8 6 32
Clarinda 23 26 16 6 71
Scoring: Gavin Bartalini 13; Ben Hernandez 4; Connor Murray 3; Steavie Kean 6; Will Gutzmer 6.
Big Reds Record: (0-16 WIC), 2-20.
